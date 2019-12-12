Sania Mirza's Sister, Anam, Announces Marriage With This Sweet Post

A photograph shared by Anam Mirza on Instagram.

Tennis star Sania Mirza's sister, Anam Mirza, took to Instagram to announce her marriage this morning. Anam got married to Asad, son of former Indian cricket team captain Mohammad Azharuddin, in a traditional ceremony last night. The wedding came after two days of pre-wedding festivities that lit up Instagram and delighted fans.

Anam Mirza announced her marriage to Asad with a lovely photograph from the ceremony. The photo shows Anam in a bridal outfit in shades of purple while the groom stands next to her in a beige and gold outfit.

"Mr and Mrs," Anam captioned the photograph, adding a part-face emoji after that. She also used the hashtag "#alhamdulillahforeverything" and "#AbBasAnamHi" - their wedding hashtag.

Meanwhile, Asad shared another glimpse from the night using Instagram stories. Take a look at the picture he shared:

Sania Mirza has been treating her fans to glimpses of her sister's pre-wedding festivities. Yesterday, she shares a series of photographs from Anam's pre-wedding celebrations.

Before that, she had also shared pics of her mehendi function. While Sania Mirza opted for a black and red outfit for the mehendi, Anam had chosen a colourful lehenga.

In September, the two sisters, along with friends, had also taken a bachelorette trip to Paris.