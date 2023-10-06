'Ready To...' :Swiggy's Hilarious Take On Team India's Orange Training Kit Wins Internet

Many users also had mixed reactions to the new kit.

Team India recently unveiled their new orange training kit for the 2023 ODI Cricket World Cup in their practice session ahead of their match against Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on October 8. The new kit caught the attention of everyone online and fans were quick to point out the similarity between the new jerseys and t-shirts of Swiggy delivery executives. Not only this, the food delivery app also took to X, formerly Twitter, and said that "boys were ready to deliver (the world cup)".

An internet user, Mufaddal Vohra, took to the social media platform and shared a picture of former captain of the Indian cricket team, Virat Kohli in the new jersey. He wrote in the caption, "Virat Kohli in India's World Cup training jersey." Replying to the same, Swiggy added, "looks like boys in the orange jersey are ready to deliver (the world cup)."

looks like boys in the orange jersey are ready to deliver (the world cup) 😉 https://t.co/x8ePswD5zn — Swiggy (@Swiggy) October 5, 2023

This cheeky reply by the online food delivery platform amassed a lot of reactions by social media users.

"They never disappoint to catch every possible opportunity of marketing," said a user.

"Pls ensure the delivery for Next 45 days," remarked a person.

A third one added, "Wakayi me delivery boy jaisi feeling aa rahi (They actually look like a delivery boys)."

Many users also had mixed reactions to the new kit as they have mostly spotted wearing the team wearing blue kits.

"Swiggy delivery boys appearing for a walk in interview at Zomato," commented a user.

Nice to know Swiggy has designed Team India jerseys 😂 https://t.co/pwEQlApFn9 — Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) October 5, 2023

A person said, "Team India or @Swiggy delivery boys ? Had to double take to confirm they're ICT players."

This is the first time the team has worn a training kit in orange colour. In 2019, when India played against England, they wore a saffron-coloured t-shirt and navy blue trousers, after the International Cricket Council had mandated the use of home and away uniforms. The ICC said, "For televised ICC events all participating teams will be required to provide for two different coloured kits, except for the host country who has preference in the choice of colour and may, if it chooses to do so, provide only one coloured kit to be worn in all matches throughout the event. In advance of the event, the teams will be notified which coloured kit will be worn in each match."