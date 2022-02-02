Ratan Tata's Welcome Message For Air India Passengers

A pre-recorded message from Ratan Tata welcomed Air India passengers.

As the Tata Group regained control of Air India after 69 years, Ratan Tata, chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, had a special message for passengers onboard Air India flights. He extended a "warm welcome" to all Air India passengers, reiterating the Group's promise to turn around the loss-making airline.

"The Tata group welcomes Air India's new customers and is excited to work together to make Air India the airline of choice in terms of passenger comfort and service," Ratan Tata said in a recorded message that was played in-flight. The message was also shared by the airline on social media this morning.

"A warm welcome extended by Mr Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus, Tata Sons, Chairman Tata Trusts, to our passengers onboard Air India flights," Air India wrote on Instagram and Twitter while sharing the recorded message. You can listen to it below:

Air India officially returned to the Tata Group last week, approximately 69 years after the government took control of the airline.

Tatas had set up Tata Airlines in 1932. In 1946, it was renamed Air India. The government took control of the airline in 1953, but JRD Tata continued to be its chairman till 1977.

On Thursday, government formally handed over the airline to the Tata Group, nearly four months after the salt-to-software conglomerate placed the winning bid for the airline. After a competitive bidding process, the government had on October 8 last year sold Air India to Talace Private Limited -- a subsidiary of the Tata Group's holding company -- for Rs 18,000 crore.

At that time, Ratan Tata had shared an old photograph of JRD Tata getting down from an Air India aircraft and written: "The Tata Group winning the bid for Air India is great news! While admittedly it will take considerable effort to rebuild Air India, it will hopefully provide a very strong market opportunity to the Tata group's presence in the aviation industry."

After the Tata Group formally regained control of the airline last week, a special announcement also played in all Air India flights on Friday.