Rare Ornate Flying Snake Rescued In Odisha

"This species of snake is rarely found in India. We spotted the snake capable of gliding for the first time here," said Krushna Chandra Gocchayat, head of animal rescue team from Similipal Tiger Reserve, to



The incident took place at around 2.50 pm on March 17 when the snake was spotted coiled amongst firewood stashed at the back of a bicycle. A three-member team from the Similipal Tiger Reserve rescued the 3-feet-long snake and released it back into the wild.



Ornate flying snakes are mildly venomous.









A snake from the ornate flying snake species was rescued from Mayurbhanj's Dhanpur village in Odisha yesterday. The snake, not abundantly found in India, was rescued and released by the rescue team of Similipal Tiger Reserve.Flying snakes cannot actually fly, but their name comes from their ability to glide between trees."This species of snake is rarely found in India. We spotted the snake capable of gliding for the first time here," said Krushna Chandra Gocchayat, head of animal rescue team from Similipal Tiger Reserve, to Odisha Sun Times The incident took place at around 2.50 pm on March 17 when the snake was spotted coiled amongst firewood stashed at the back of a bicycle. A three-member team from the Similipal Tiger Reserve rescued the 3-feet-long snake and released it back into the wild. Ornate flying snakes are mildly venomous.Click for more trending news