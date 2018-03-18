Rare Ornate Flying Snake Rescued In Odisha

Baripada: One snake from the rare species 'ornate flying snake' rescued and released by the rescue team of Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) in Mayurbhanj's Dhanpur village yesterday (17.03.18) pic.twitter.com/WPkxbJddDq- ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2018
Flying snakes cannot actually fly, but their name comes from their ability to glide between trees.
"This species of snake is rarely found in India. We spotted the snake capable of gliding for the first time here," said Krushna Chandra Gocchayat, head of animal rescue team from Similipal Tiger Reserve, to Odisha Sun Times.
The incident took place at around 2.50 pm on March 17 when the snake was spotted coiled amongst firewood stashed at the back of a bicycle. A three-member team from the Similipal Tiger Reserve rescued the 3-feet-long snake and released it back into the wild.
