Ranveer Singh 'Likes' This NBA Halftime Show For Its Bajirao Mastani Link

And guess who liked their stupendous performance? None other than Ranveer Singh - the star on whom the original was picturized. The Bollywood actor "liked" a short video of the dance performance that was tweeted by NBA India's official Twitter handle.
Clad in green and golden, the performers took the half court by storm as they danced in front of an audience of over 18,000 people.
A video of their performance was shared by NBA India's official Twitter account on April 9, where it has been viewed over 2,000 times:
Get your dancing shoes on because Philly is rocking it with some epic desi vibes! pic.twitter.com/75tBkmOSj7- NBAIndia (@NBAIndia) April 9, 2018
On their own Facebook page, Exodus Artistry thanked the Philadelphia 76ers for having them and giving them the opportunity to "showcase Indian culture & dance."
This isn't the first time desi dancers have brought their best moves to the basketball court - during a halftime show, that is.
Last year, Bhangra Empire - an Indian-American bhangra dancing group - put on a lively dance performance during the halftime show of an NBA game.
