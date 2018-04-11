Ranveer Singh 'Likes' This NBA Halftime Show For Its Bajirao Mastani Link

Clad in green and golden, the performers took the half court by storm as they danced in front of an audience of over 18,000 people.

Did you know that the final leg of the ongoing National Basketball Association, or NBA, season had an India connection? More specifically, the halftime show for the Philadelphia 76ers vs Dallas Mavericks game did. On April 8, Exodus Artistry - a US-based dance company "that strives to fuse various artistic elements from Eastern & Western cultures", performed during the halftime show to the tune of Bajirao Mastani's 'Malhari'.

And guess who liked their stupendous performance? None other than Ranveer Singh - the star on whom the original was picturized. The Bollywood actor "liked" a short video of the dance performance that was tweeted by NBA India's official Twitter handle.

A video of their performance was shared by NBA India's official Twitter account on April 9, where it has been viewed over 2,000 times:
 
On their own Facebook page, Exodus Artistry thanked the Philadelphia 76ers for having them and giving them the opportunity to "showcase Indian culture & dance."
 
 
 


This isn't the first time desi dancers have brought their best moves to the basketball court - during a halftime show, that is.

Last year, Bhangra Empire - an Indian-American bhangra dancing group - put on a lively dance performance during the halftime show of an NBA game.

Additionally, a group of schoolchildren danced to a popular track from the superhit film series Baahubali.

What do you think of Exodus Artistry's performance? Let us know using the comments section below.

