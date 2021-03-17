Ranveer Singh Is Waiting For Jasprit Bumrah's Return. He's Not The Only One

Actor Ranveer Singh is not the only one waiting for Jasprit Bumrah's return.

Virat Kohli's brilliance wasn't good enough to paper over an otherwise inept Indian batting performance as England humbled the hosts by eight wickets in the third T20 International on Tuesday - but fans are hopeful that things will turn around for Team Indian once its star fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah returns. Jasprit Bumrah was granted leave by the BCCI ahead of the T20 International series against England for his wedding. He married TV presenter Sanjana Ganesan on Monday and pics from their dreamy Goa wedding trended big on social media even as cricket fans worried about India's lackluster performance in the series.

Actor Ranveer Singh, who will next be seen in '83 in which he plays the role of cricketing legend Kapil Dev, was among those waiting for Jasprit Bumrah's return. "Koi naa," he tweeted after Tuesday's match, which roughly translates to "never mind".

"Just wait till @Jaspritbumrah93 returns.... It will be a different story," Ranveer Singh wrote.

The actor wasn't the only one waiting for Bumrah's return. A number of fans took to Twitter after the match to say that Bumrah's absence had cost Team India:

Ranveer Singh tweeted multiple times during the India vs England match on Tuesday. Virat Kohli's knock of 77 not out off 46 balls also drew applause from the actor, who tweeted "Chiku on Fire !!!!"

With the win in the third T20I, England gained a 2-1 lead in the series. Both teams will now meet in the fourth T20I on Thursday.