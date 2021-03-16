More Pics From Jasprit Bumrah And Sanjana Ganesan's Wedding Album

Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan got married in a private ceremony in Goa.

India's star fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah married TV presenter Sanjana Ganesan on Monday, and the Internet can't get enough of their stunning wedding pics. The couple took to social media to share a few of their wedding photos by Joseph Radhik on Monday. Since then, more photographs of the newlyweds have surfaced online, much to the delight of fans.

"Love, if it finds you worthy, directs your course," wrote Jasprit Bumrah while sharing two pics from the wedding ceremony on social media yesterday. The photos show him and Sanjana Ganesan dressed in hues of pale pink while performing wedding rituals.

For their wedding, the couple chose colour-coordinated outfits by designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Groom Jasprit Bumrah wore a pale pink embroidered raw silk sherwani, accessorised with strands of tourmaline.

Sanjana, a TV presenter who has hosted several shows on sports broadcast, opted for "a classic Sabyasachi bridal lehenga, meticulously embroidered using silk floss." She accessorised her lehenga with jewellery from Sabyasachi's signature heritage collection.

Mumbai Indians delighted fans by sharing glimpses from the couple's pre-wedding functions. The IPL team shared a video featuring pics from Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan's Haldi and Mehendi ceremonies.

Meanwhile, official wedding photographer Joseph Radhik also took to Instagram to share a few pics from the wedding. He revealed that the wedding took place in Goa.

The BCCI had granted Bumrah leave ahead of the T20 International series against England for his wedding.