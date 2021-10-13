This Viral Trend Just Got More Adorable, Thanks To Jasprit Bumrah, Sanjana Ganesan

Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan tried the 'This or That' challenge on Instagram

Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah and his wife, TV presenter Sanjana Ganesan, have tried a viral online trend and shared the results on Instagram. The video featured the couple, who married in March this year, deciding their preferences on various choices in the popular 'This or That' challenge. For instance, the first choice thrown at them was to pick between beaches or mountains. After pondering over it for a few seconds, they both walked towards the word “beaches”.

Between long drives and long walks, they went separate ways. While Bumrah preferred long walks, Ms Ganesan liked long drives. But both of them immediately agreed on staying in instead of heading out.

Again, between movies and TV shows, their taste differed. Bumrah preferred TV shows and Sanjana liked movies. They also tried this on junk food vs healthy food. On this, they dilly dallied and Sanjana Ganesan even tried to make her husband change his mind. The 27-year-old Mumbai Indians pacer then sided with being the night owl and Sanjana with the early bird. Their great camaraderie was on full display in the video and many Instagram users praised it.

Sharing the post, which has got more than 639,000 likes, Bumrah said, “Vibe check with Sanjana Ganesan.” The clip is sure to leave a smile on the face of viewers.

“OMG. You both are truly the cutest,” said a person.

A user wrote, “Bumrah, you are awesome.”

“Boomance,” wrote one of the followers.

This user couldn't stop him from calling them “such a cute couple”.

The couple is quite active on Instagram. In August, Jasprit Bumrah posted an image that showed them, simply, smiling for the camera. At the time, Bumrah was in England with the Indian team for a five-match Test series.

While his Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 side Mumbai Indians have crashed out of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), Jasprit Bumrah has ended his campaign on a high with 21 wickets.