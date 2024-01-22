AI Version Of 'Ram Aayenge' In Lata Mangeshkar's Voice Goes Viral, Internet Emotional

The AI-generated musical tribute has gone viral on social media platforms.

Adorned with gold and flowers, the 51-inch Ram Lalla idol was revealed today shortly before the grand 'pran pratistha' ceremony at the Ayodhya temple. The occasion has been hailed as a 'Diwali' - referring to the festivities that marked Lord Ram's homecoming after the battle with Ravan. Meanwhile, social media is buzzing with excitement, and people across the country are celebrating this historic day in myriad ways.

Amid this, an AI-generated version of the song 'Ram Aayenge' in Lata Mangeshkar's voice has taken social media by storm. Ahead of the consecration ceremony, a YouTuber posted a soulful rendition of the 'bhajan' in the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's voice using AI tools. The AI-generated musical tribute has also gone viral on other social media platforms.

Here is the video:

The YouTuber who goes by DJ MRA also shared a disclaimer noting that the video features synthetic voices for transformative purposes and is not intended to imitate specific individuals. ''It's a blend of open-source tools and my sound engineering, crafted with respect and appreciation for music and its creators. Created out of love for music and in honor of artists no longer with us, this work is respectful and not for profit,'' the disclaimer reads.

The AI version has impressed internet users who praised the YouTuber for beautifully using the iconic singer's voice. Many also got emotional while others were amazed by AI's capabilities. One user wrote, ''There is sweetness in her voice which is not found in the voice of any singer today. I believe that Saraswati herself was present in her voice.''

Another commented, ''Awesome !!! The song gave me goosebumps!'' A third said, ''You are spreading happiness and peace by doing this.''

A fourth added, ''Missing you a lot Lata Didii on this auspicious occasion.'' A fifth stated, ''Great, and thank you. This is the actual use of artificial intelligence.''

The historic Pran Pratishtha ceremony was attended by representatives of all major spiritual and religious sects in the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed this distinguished gathering on the occasion.

The magnificent Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir is constructed in traditional Nagara style. Its length (east-west) is 380 feet; width 250 feet and height is 161 feet; and is supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors. The pillars and walls of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, gods, and goddesses.