'Rajma Chawal': Man Gets Tattoo Of The Dish On Hand, Swiggy Shares Post

The post has amassed over 28,000 views and left some users in splits.

Anyone who has visited north India or has watched Bollywood movies knows that "maa ke haath ka rajma chawal" (rajma chawal prepared by one's mother) is considered as a comfort food for most people. Rajma chawal is more than just food-it's an emotion. There is never enough of this particular dish since every bite is like falling in love all over again. And taking the love for the famous north Indian dish to another level, a man got his hand tattooed with the exact words "rajma chawal".

This caught food delivery app Swiggy's attention and they shared the same on their social media platforms. In their witty manner, they captioned the post as, "Ever loved something so much you want it to stay with you forever" along with the picture of the man's permanent tattoo.

ever loved something so much you want it to stay with you forever pic.twitter.com/DP9nTdUSNR — Swiggy (@Swiggy) February 5, 2023

Since being shared on the microblogging platform, the post has amassed over 28,000 views and left some users in splits.

"I will make a tattoo of chole bhature," said a user.

A second person said, "This is the real forever."

Also Read: Viral Video: Girl's Priceless Reaction While Celebrating Father's New Job At Swiggy

"A tattoo of Chole Bhature on one hand and on another Pav Bhaji," remarked a third person.

"I think I know what would my tattoo say if I ever get one - Mysore Bonda," commented a fourth person.

A user also shared a picture of a tattoo on her wrist with "chhole kulche" written on it.

Featured Video Of The Day 3 Powerful Earthquakes In Turkey In 24 Hours, More Than 2,600 Killed