Rajkot Woman In Trouble For Performing Yoga On Road, Gujarat Police Shares Video

In the age of social media, influencers, and content creators are often seen recording short videos or Instagram reels in public. Though such videos can bring in a lot of views and likes, they can also be a source of nuisance and inconvenience for the public. One such act landed a woman in trouble after she was spotted by Gujarat police, violating traffic rules by performing yoga in the middle of the road. She was caught by the authorities and was made to apologize for her reckless behaviour.

A video shared by the Gujarat police on X shows the woman identified as Dina Parmar, dressed in red attire, disrupting the flow of traffic by practicing yoga asanas in the middle of a busy road. Ms Parmar is first seen doing a split in the middle of the road, even as it rained. She then proceeded to strike a yoga pose, as some oncoming cars were seen stopping behind her.

The video then transitions to show the woman apologising for her actions. She added that apart from this video, she follows all traffic rules and requests everyone else to also follow traffic rules. Ms Parmar was released after she paid the fine.

In the caption, Gujarat police asked people to follow traffic rules and warned them not to misuse public places.

Internet users appreciated Gujarat police for taking action and slammed people who risk their as well as other people's lives for a few likes. Some also demanded a strict punishment for such violators.

One user wrote, ''Now she'll never do that again.'' Another commented, ''First Garba on the road and then yoga on the road. These kinds of people make Roads unsafe to use. Surprised to see that people do this kind of stunt for a few likes on social media and get fame.''

In August, a biker in New Delhi was arrested and punished for performing dangerous stunt on the road. The police used lyrics from Sidhu Moosewala's popular song 'Jail' to depict why the young man was jailed. The Delhi Police also said that the arrested man operates an Instagram account and uploads stunt videos for the sake of popularity.