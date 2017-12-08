Australian PM Searches For Creator Of Rainbow-Coloured Bike. Here's Why Pictures of the rainbow-coloured, crochet-covered bike have gone viral

Hours after Australian parliament passed a bill to legalise same-sex marriages in the country, Prime Minister Turnbull began his search for the creator of a rainbow-coloured, crochet-covered bike left outside his house two months ago. The bike bore the word "yes", perhaps symbolic of the overwhelming sentiment in the country towards same-sex union.Australian parliament, on Thursday, passed the historic bill that will legalise same-sex marriages after a decisive "Yes" vote by Australians in favour of changing the law. After all but four lawmakers voted in support of the bill, the house broke into loud cheers, hugs and applause - both from lawmakers and people in the watching gallery. "What a day for love, for equality, for respect!", exclaimed Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, a supporter of same-sex marriage.The bike was decorated with pictures of Mr Turnbull and his wife Lucy together. Also on it, a loving message Mr Turnbull wrote for his wife on Facebook back in February 2016."About two months ago a woman chained this amazing work of art to a street sign outside our house. A crocheted Yes bike," he wrote on Facebook along with pictures of the vibrant bicycle."We brought it inside to keep it safe. But we don't know who made it! Please let us know? Perhaps its home should be our National Museum or Gallery to commemorate this extraordinary day."Pictures of the eye-catching bike have gone viral on Facebook with over 2,000 reactions in just 23 hours."What a gorgeous piece of artwork, I can only imagine the many hours spent on this labour of LOVE," writes one of the many commenters on the post. "That's incredible Malcom! A real symbol representing Australia travelling forward. Definitely needs housing in a Gallery to reflect a significant day in Australia's history," says another.The passing of the bill ends a decade-long debate on the issue.Click for more trending news