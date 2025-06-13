Watch: Zurich Opens First-Ever Bicycle Only Tunnel Under Main Train Station

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed Zurich has opened a bicycle tunnel under its main train station for Cycle Week celebrations.

The tunnel connects districts 4 and 5, enhancing sustainable mobility in the city.

Repurposed from a car traffic design, the project cost 38.6 million Swiss francs. Did our AI summary help? Let us know.

Switzerland's largest city, Zurich, has opened a dedicated bicycle tunnel under its main train station as part of Cycle Week celebrations held from May 22 to 28. Officially inaugurated on the evening of May 22, the tunnel runs between Kasernenstrasse and Sihlquai, linking districts 4 and 5.

According to European digital news publisher The Local Switzerland, originally designed for car traffic, the tunnel was repurposed by city authorities to support sustainable mobility. The project cost 38.6 million Swiss francs and highlights Zurich's commitment to eco-friendly urban infrastructure.

Watch the video here:

Spanning approximately 440 metres in length and up to six metres in width, the tunnel offers 1,240 free bicycle parking spaces. It allows access to all types of bicycles, including e-bikes, e-mopeds, and small electric motorcycles, provided they do not exceed the 20 km/h speed limit. Pedestrian access, however, is not permitted.

The tunnel is expected to benefit cycling enthusiasts who have long expressed concerns over Zurich's limited bike lanes. The move is seen as a major step forward in promoting clean and efficient urban transportation.

According to the newsportal, local residents have long voiced concerns over Zurich's inadequate bike lanes, but the new tunnel promises to deliver much-needed cycling infrastructure.

Tunnel Details:

Length: Approximately 440 meters long

Width: Up to 6 meters wide

Location: Connecting districts 4 and 5, specifically between Kasernenstrasse and Sihlquai

Features:

Bike Parking: 1,240 free bicycle parking spaces

Allowed Vehicles:

All types of bicycles

E-bikes

E-mopeds

Light motor vehicles

Small electric motorcycles (with a 20 km/h speed limit)

Safety Measures: