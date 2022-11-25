Railways Shares 'Magical' Pictures Of Light Captured From Running Train

The photograph stunned many internet users.

The Railways Ministry often shares updates about the growing rail network in the country and various initiatives undertaken by them on social media. However, this time around, they shared something different which amazed many internet users.

The ministry shared pictures of light caught through a running high-speed train on Twitter. They captioned the post as, "Magical play of light caught through the running train #LightAndSpeed." The photos were originally posted by The Train Story. The bio of their Twitter account reads, "Picturesque Biography. An Initiative for the Indian Railways Network."

According to the page, these pictures are a part of "Chapter: The Train Chaser." As per the information available on the Train Story's page, the idea behind the pictures reads, "Standing at the door, as the train departs slowly from the station, hearing the sunset's Islamic call to prayer from far, waving to the children standing on the track side, I once again begin my journey and this time to experience the night on the railway tracks. As the train speeds up through the city area, a different view strikes my eyes and that's the flashing of lights, just like any sci-fi movie scene. At the door, I witness this magical play of light through the moving train. To be continued... Commemorating 75 years of Independence."

The ministry shared the pictures on November 23 and since then, the tweet has amassed 805 likes and 424 retweets. Many internet users were stunned to see the "magical play of light." One user wrote, "Amazing picture."

A second user commented, "Flabbergasting and Amazing long exposure shots! #LightAndSpeed #PhotoOfTheDay"

"Excellent creative eyes and thinking minds..... An out of the box tweet ..... Amazing !!!" said a third person.

"Super," wrote another user.

