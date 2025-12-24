Railway Staff's Quick Action Saves Woman From Falling Under Moving Train | Video

A serious accident was narrowly avoided at Tamil Nadu's Tambaram railway station on December 20, 2025, thanks to the quick response of railway employee Nithish Kumar, Ticket Checking Staff (CCTC/TBM).

According to a post by the official handle of Southern Railway on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), a woman passenger accidentally slipped while trying to board a Beach-bound local train that had already started moving. Nithish Kumar, who was on duty at the time, acted immediately and pulled the woman to safety, preventing what could have been a major accident.

Southern Railway praised his swift alertness, presence of mind, and commitment to passenger safety, calling it an example of exemplary devotion to duty.

Watch the video here:

Swift alertness by Shri Nithish Kumar, Ticket Checking Staff (CCTC/TBM), at Tambaram on 20.12.2025, saved a lady passenger who accidentally slipped while boarding a Beach-bound train.



His timely action and presence of mind averted a serious accident, reflecting exemplary… pic.twitter.com/qRhNsgLcrA — Southern Railway (@GMSRailway) December 22, 2025

The video drew widespread attention online, with many users calling the rescue both "heroic" and "heart-stopping,".

Several users praised the swift action of railway staff Nithish Kumar, with one remarking in a poetic tone that the EMU trains accelerate with "devil's haste," yet Nithish, with extraordinary vigilance, saved the woman as if guided by divine intervention-adding that she ought to host a feast in his honour.

Another user appreciated the staff's efforts but stressed the urgent need for automatic door-closing systems to prevent such incidents, noting that such mishaps are common in suburban trains.

A third user highlighted a deeper design flaw, pointing out the dangerously wide gap between the platform and train floor-often ranging from 200 to 450 mm-and urged that safety must come through structural improvements, not just last-minute heroics.