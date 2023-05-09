'Racist Product': Harsh Goenka's Post On Band-Aids Sparks Debate Online

The popular brand was called out by the social media user after Mr Goenka's tweet.

Harsh Goenka, the chairman of RPG Group, often shares motivational and interesting posts to keep his social media followers entertained. This time, the industrialist shared a picture of band-aids matching different skin tones. The tweet has now sparked debate online.

The adhesive bandage is available in every household and is used to cover minor abrasions and cuts.

"Was matching skin tones really necessary? Some innovations don't make sense!" Mr Goenka wrote in the caption.

Was matching skin tones really necessary…… some innovations don't make sense! pic.twitter.com/HtJOPZTsms — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) May 9, 2023

Since being posted, the post has garnered over 30,000 views on Twitter and triggered an array of reactions on social media. While some debated that skin-colour matching band-aids is needed, others labelled it as a "racist product".

A user wrote, "Essence of marketing. Creating of 'needs. Filling in the gaps in the human mind."

Another user wrote, "Why should Band-Aids only come in 'flesh' colour when skin tones are so diverse? It's time to take a stand and demand bandages that match all shades of clumsiness!"

"Sometimes these band-aids are used for protecting the foot from shoe bite. For that purpose it does make sense," the third user explained.

"Why would one do that? If you have got hurt, apply a band-aid and be done with it, rather than looking for matching skin tones. Weird," the fourth expressed concern.

The fifth user wrote, "It actually means a lot to people of colour. So please don't just say things without a deeper understanding. You have no idea how much people suffer only because of the colour of their skin."