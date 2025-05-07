Rabindranath Tagore Birth Anniversary: Know History, Significance Of This Day

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti, also known as Rabindra Jayanti or Poncheeshe Boishakh in Kolkata, is celebrated annually on May 7 to mark the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore, one of India's most celebrated poets, writers and cultural icons. He was born on this day in Kolkata (then known as Calcutta) in 1861. This special day honours his contributions towards Indian literature, music and culture. Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti is a time for everyone to look back on the Nobel laureate's achievements and the legacy he left behind.

Now, as we commemorate Rabindranath Tagore's 164th Jayanti, here's all you need to know about Rabindranath Tagore and the significance behind the day.

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2025: Date

Rabindranath Tagore was born on May 7, 1861, in Kolkata to Debendranath Tagore and Sarada Devi. He is best known for his contribution to the field of Bengali literature and politics.

In West Bengal, Rabindra Jayanti is usually celebrated according to the Bengali calendar, on the 25th day of the month of Boishakh. So, this year, Rabindra Jayanti will be celebrated on May 9 in West Bengal. However, in other parts of India, people will mark Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti on May 7.

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2025: History and significance

Rabindranath Tagore - the poet, novelist, essayist, philosopher and musician - is one of the most respected figures in literature and politics. His poems, short stories, songs (referred to as Rabindra sangeet), plays, and novels are still revered and analysed in different fields of art.

Tagore started writing short stories at the age of 16. His first short story was released in 1877. He wrote many stories between 1891 and 1895. The famous short stories written by him include Kabuliwala, Kshudita Pashan and Atithi.

Tagore was a brilliant poet and artist who penned more than 2,000 songs and several novels, dance dramas and short stories. Some of Tagore's best works are Gora, Rakta Karabi, Ghare Baire, Shesher Kobita, Raja O Rani, Tasher Desh, Dena Paona and Shanchayita.

Tagore gave the world 'Gitanjali', a beautiful collection of sensitive Bengali poems which won him a Nobel Prize in Literature in 1913. He also composed the national anthem of India (Jana Gana Mana) as well as Bangladesh (Amar Shonar Bangla).

Tagore was also a visionary educator who revolutionised traditional classroom teaching and founded Visva-Bharati University in Santiniketan, West Bengal. He is famous by many names, including Gurudev, Kabiguru, Biswakabi, and he is often referred to as "the Bard of Bengal".

A champion of social reform and universal humanism, Tagore's works advocate for harmony, empathy, and the celebration of diversity. As a philosopher, Tagore's ideas on education continue to provoke thought and inspire discourse, leaving an indelible mark on modern Indian thought.

Tagore passed away on August 7, 1941. Decades after his death, his work continues to inspire new artists throughout the world.