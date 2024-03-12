R Praggnanandhaa Thanks Anand Mahindra For Gifting Electric Car To His Parents, Shares Post

Praggnanandhaa posted a pictures on X

On Tuesday, industrialist and Mahindra & Mahindra, Group Chairman Anand Mahindra fulfilled a long cherished dream of R Praggnanandhaa's parents to own an electric vehicle. India's youngest chess grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa took to X, formerly Twitter to thank the industrialist for the gifting the car.

Praggnanandhaa, who is the youngest player to reach a Chess World Cup final, posted a pictures on X, featuring his family surrounding the brand new Mahindra XUV 400.

In the caption, Praggnanandhaa wrote, "Received XUV 400. My parents are very happy. Thank you very much Anand Mahindra, sir."

See the post here:

Received XUV 400 , My Parents are very happy 😊 Thank you very much @anandmahindra sir🙏 https://t.co/5ZmogCLGF4pic.twitter.com/zmwMP2Ltza — Praggnanandhaa (@rpraggnachess) March 12, 2024



Last year, Mr Mahindra shared a post in which he wrote about encouraging parents to introduce their children to a "cerebral game" like chess.

"It's an investment in a better future for our planet, just like EVs. And so, I think we should gift an XUV4OO EV to the parents of Praggnanandhaa - Shrimati Nagalakshmi and Shri Rameshbabu, who deserve our gratitude for nurturing their son's passion and for giving him their untiring support," the post read.

R Praggnanandhaa's post amassed over 86,000 views, with many congratulating the chess prodigy for the new car.

A user wrote, "That's a happy news.Happy Motoring grandmaster."

Another user commented, "Nice gesture @anandmahindra ji. Enjoy the XUV champ. Fully deserve it."

"You and Family richly deserved the same.God Bless you and your Sister with more Laurels. Anand Sir,Hope more industrialists and celebrities follow your this wonderful trait of gifting to our sports and other deserving personnel," the third user wrote on X.

The fourth user commented, "You deserve the best and many more kanna! Enjoy!"

"That's awesome! Congrats to your parents on the new XUV 400! @anandmahindra sir surely knows how to spread happiness," the fifth user wrote.