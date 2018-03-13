Family Destroys Backyard Trying To Get Rid Of Deadly Snake. Watch The family was worried about the presence of world's second most venomous snake in their backyard

The snake - an eastern brown - had been hiding in a house in Helensvale, Queensland for at least six months. When the family, with two young children and a pet dog, found out, they decided to do something about the deadly serpent.



"We heard from the neighbours that the previous owner had seen it a few times least year, but was never able to capture it," the mother told



The family reached out to a snake expert and decided to smash their backyard to get rid of the unwanted resident.



"It was a case of this has to be caught one way or another... so when hubby got home from his game of golf, he was asked (by his wife) if he could jack-hammer up the footpath," Tony Harrison of Gold Coast Snake Catcher told



Tony Harrison posted a series of videos of the father jack-hammering the backyard to locate the snake. In about two hours, the tiled backyard turned to rubble as he dug through concrete hunting for the snake. Video shows Mr Harrison waiting patiently as the father destroyed his backyard. At about 19.47 in the video, the snake catcher pulls the sneaky snake out of its hideout.





The snake was identified as a 1.3-metre-long female eastern brown snake. It was safely captured and re-located.





According to Yahoo 7, the family is now planning to cover the backyard with some gravel so no more snakes can settle there.



