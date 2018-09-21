Purr-fectly Adorable Pics Of Volunteer Napping Next To Cats At Shelter Go Viral

People have also posted the sweetest comments about the pictures.

Cat lovers all over the Internet have been left delighted thanks to some special pictures shared online. The photos show a man, who volunteers at a cat shelter in Wisconsin, US, napping next to kitties. The pictures look so adorable, they've gone viral and even prompted many online to make donations to the shelter. Since being shared on Facebook on September 19, the pictures have collected over 59,000 reactions and more than 16,000 shares - and still counting.

The pictures have been posted by Safe Haven Pet Sanctuary Inc., a shelter for cats with disabilities. In their viral Facebook post, the non-profit talks about Terry, the man seen in the pictures. "Terry just came along one day and introduced himself. He said he'd like to brush cats," says the posts.

Eventually, Terry began going to the shelter every day and now he even knows what the cats like or dislike. "He also accidentally falls asleep most days. We don't mind - Cats need this! Terry is a wonderful volunteer," says the post.

Here are the pictures shared by the shelter.

The pictures have received so much love, the shelter even began a donation drive to collect funds for the cats.



Thanks to the pictures, the fundraiser has collected enough funds for the year, Elizabeth Feldhausen, the founder of the shelter, told ABCNews.

"Even in the best shelters I've been to, I've never ever seen a cat that felt safe and secure enough in a shelter to sleep-cuddle like this. As a cat lover, my heart is very happy; as a mental health professional who's worked with a lot of stressed and traumatized humans, I think Terry is giving these fur babies a tremendous gift," says one Facebook user. "Terry is clearly living his best life! Those look like the best kind of naps," says another.