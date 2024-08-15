Punjab Toll Plaza Blunder: Man Charged Rs 220 While Relaxing At Home

The charge was made at Ladowal Toll Plaza on August 14, 2024.

A Punjab resident has flagged a suspicious FASTag transaction. The man reported an unauthorized deduction of Rs 220 from his account despite being at home. Sunderdeep Singh turned to X and shared the screenshot of the transaction, which showed the deduction was made at Ladowal Toll Plaza on August 14, 2024, at 2 PM.

He expressed his surprise by saying that he did not travel on that route this month, leading to doubts about the validity of the charge. "Hi, FASTag NETC. Money is deducted when I am chilling at home and haven't even travelled that route this month. What's going on?" he wrote, sharing his concern on the microblogging platform.

The screenshot reflected that Rs 790 was his remaining balance in the FASTag account post-deduction.

FASTag then asked Singh to visit the customer service desk of the issuing bank and raise an issue. They assured him that his complaint would be reviewed, and a chargeback would be raised for the incorrect deduction if it was found to be erroneous.

"Hi, please get in touch with the issuing bank's customer service desk to report the incorrect deduction issue. They will review your complaint and raise a chargeback for the incorrectly deducted fare based on its merit. Thank you," FASTag NETC replied in the comment section.

With close to 6 lakh views on Twitter, the post has already gone viral, and several users have said in the comment section that they have all faced similar or some other technical glitch in the FASTag system.