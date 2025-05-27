Pune Woman's Snack Break During Work Call Gets Manager's Hilarious Response

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A woman from Pune shared a humorous moment from a work call. She munched on cookies during a virtual meeting, unaware of the mic. Her manager humorously asked her to mute due to the crunching noise.

A woman from Pune sparked laughter on social media after sharing a humorous exchange with her manager during a virtual work call- all thanks to a noisy snack.

Dhimahi Jain, who was attending an online meeting, decided to munch on her favourite cookies, assuming the microphone wouldn't pick up the sound. But her manager was quick to notice the crunching.

In a now-viral post on X, Jain shared a screenshot of the text message she received: "Dhimahi, please mute yourself, biskut ki kurum kurum ki awaazein aa rahi hai..." - a light-hearted nudge that had the internet in splits.

She captioned the post: "Today, I couldn't control myself and started snacking on my fav cookies during a work call, thinking mic mei kya hi awaaz aaegi... and this is how my manager reacted."

today I couldn't control myself and started snacking on my fav cookies during a work call, thinking mic mei kya hi awaz aaegi..



and this is how my manager reacted pic.twitter.com/yQoQ4SEAUP — Dhimahi Jain (@Dhimahi11) May 26, 2025

The relatable moment struck a chord with many social media users, who chimed in with similar anecdotes and memes from their own work-from-home experiences.

A user wrote, "Literally me doing surrud surrud with the straw drinking green joos."

Another user wrote, "When your snack speaks louder than you."

"One should never control themselves when it comes to snacking," the third user commented.

"POV: When the cookie contributes more to the meeting than you do," the fourth user remarked.

"Haha love the reply. If I were your manager I would also ask for what cookie are you munching on," the fifth user wrote.