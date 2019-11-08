Pune Woman Finds Hidden Camera In Cafe Toilet, Internet Outraged

The woman said she visited Cafe BeHive in Pune and spotted the hidden camera in their toilet

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: November 08, 2019 17:14 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Pune Woman Finds Hidden Camera In Cafe Toilet, Internet Outraged

Screenshots circulating online show the hidden camera found inside a toilet at a cafe in Pune.


A woman's post about how she found a camera hidden inside a toilet at a cafe in Pune has triggered massive outrage online. Three days ago, the woman shared a series of Instagram stories detailing how she found the camera inside the washroom. Screenshots of her Instagram stories have gone massively viral, leaving many shocked and prompting Pune Police to say that the matter was forwarded to the local police station so they could take "necessary action".

In her stories, the woman said she visited Cafe BeHive in the Hinjawadi area of Pune and spotted the camera in their toilet. She said that the cafe management, when informed about the camera, secretly removed it. "On addressing this issue to the management, they asked us to wait outside and the camera was gone within 10 minutes," the woman wrote, sharing a picture of the camera.

A Twitter thread detailing the incident has also gone viral online. According to the thread, when the complainant refused to budge, the cafe management "tried to bribe them" and even deleted a review they left on Zomato.

Pune Police responded to the Twitter thread, saying that they would be happy to help in filing an official complaint.

Screenshots detailing the incident have been widely circulated online. Actress Richa Chadha posted them to Twitter two days ago, tagging Pune Police and asking for those responsible to be "brought to book".

Responding to her tweet, Pune Police said that the matter had been forwarded to Pimpri Chinchwad Police as it falls under their jurisdiction. "They will certainly do the needful and take necessary action," wrote Pune Police.

Since the incident came to light, the cafe's Zomato page has been flooded with negative reviews and one-star ratings. According to one screenshot posted on Twitter, Cafe BeHive said it is "aware of the situation" and apologised for it.

In May this year, a hotel owner in Uttarakhand's Tehri district was arrested after a couple staying at his facility found a hidden camera in their room.

Click for more trending news




Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

PuneHidden cameraCafe BeHive

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Devendra FadnavisMaharashtraCyclone MahaMastodonSensexAyodhyaJharkhand ElectionKartarpur CorridorCyclone BulbulLK AdvaniAir Quality IndexLive TVPNR StatusTrain StatusToday NewsBala MovieAnti Pollution MaskEkadashiVirat KohliMi Note 10

................................ Advertisement ................................