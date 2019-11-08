Pune Woman Finds Hidden Camera In Cafe Toilet, Internet Outraged

Screenshots circulating online show the hidden camera found inside a toilet at a cafe in Pune.

A woman's post about how she found a camera hidden inside a toilet at a cafe in Pune has triggered massive outrage online. Three days ago, the woman shared a series of Instagram stories detailing how she found the camera inside the washroom. Screenshots of her Instagram stories have gone massively viral, leaving many shocked and prompting Pune Police to say that the matter was forwarded to the local police station so they could take "necessary action".

In her stories, the woman said she visited Cafe BeHive in the Hinjawadi area of Pune and spotted the camera in their toilet. She said that the cafe management, when informed about the camera, secretly removed it. "On addressing this issue to the management, they asked us to wait outside and the camera was gone within 10 minutes," the woman wrote, sharing a picture of the camera.

A Twitter thread detailing the incident has also gone viral online. According to the thread, when the complainant refused to budge, the cafe management "tried to bribe them" and even deleted a review they left on Zomato.

When the complainant refused to budge, the management tried to bribe them & also deleted the review left by them on Zomato. Now the cafe owners have taken down all their social media pages & even show 'Temporarily Closed' on Zomato. We will not let them get away with this!



(2/n) — Roma (@romaticize) November 5, 2019

Pune Police responded to the Twitter thread, saying that they would be happy to help in filing an official complaint.

We would be happy to help ma'am. Can we help you in anyway to file an official complaint at the respective police station? You may DM us your number if you wish to discuss over a call — PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) November 5, 2019

Screenshots detailing the incident have been widely circulated online. Actress Richa Chadha posted them to Twitter two days ago, tagging Pune Police and asking for those responsible to be "brought to book".

Have deleted my previous tweet, as someone pointed out a mistake. Behive, Hinjewadi was filming women in the ladies toilet. This is the limit of perversion. They have to be brought to book. RT widely. @PuneCityPolicepic.twitter.com/sPW7lWLSYS — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) November 6, 2019

Responding to her tweet, Pune Police said that the matter had been forwarded to Pimpri Chinchwad Police as it falls under their jurisdiction. "They will certainly do the needful and take necessary action," wrote Pune Police.

We have got in touch with @PCcityPolice to look into this as it's in there jurisdiction. They will certainly do the needful and take necessary action. — PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) November 6, 2019

Since the incident came to light, the cafe's Zomato page has been flooded with negative reviews and one-star ratings. According to one screenshot posted on Twitter, Cafe BeHive said it is "aware of the situation" and apologised for it.

They are now posting these copy paste sorta apology to every single star review on their Zomato page.. How does this help? People should be held accountable, and an example should be set.. What's the guarantee that previously taken pictures/videos will we permanently deleted? pic.twitter.com/5hiid25Htv — Mosquito Mishra (@mamashooshoocc) November 5, 2019

In May this year, a hotel owner in Uttarakhand's Tehri district was arrested after a couple staying at his facility found a hidden camera in their room.

