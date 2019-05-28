Couple Allegedly Finds Hidden Camera On Fan In Hotel Room In Uttarkhand

The couple allegedly spotted the camera attached to the ceiling fan in their room last night (FILE PHOTO)

A hotel owner in Uttarakhand's Tehri district was arrested on Tuesday after a couple on tour staying at his facility found a hidden camera in their room, police said.

The couple allegedly spotted the camera attached to the ceiling fan in their room last night, Station House Officer Chandan Singh Chauhan said.

He said the couple waited till today morning and then reported the matter to the police.

The hotelier was arrested on the basis of a complaint registered by the couple, accusing him of trying to violate their privacy, the officer said.

Police have seized the fan, the hidden camera, the hotel owner's mobile phone and a laptop, he added.