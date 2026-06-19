Dirty Tanker Water In Pune? Resident Warns Of A 'Silent Health Pandemic'

A social media post by Vineeth K, a Pune-based entrepreneur has put the spotlight on growing concerns over the quality of tanker water being supplied to housing societies in Pune.

Sharing a photograph of brown, murky water, Vineeth claimed that this was the exact condition of the water delivered to his residential society this week through private tankers.

"No added preservatives, that's exactly the colour of water delivered by tankers," he wrote.

According to Vineeth, the housing society spends around Rs 70 lakh every year on water tankers. Despite the significant expense, residents are allegedly receiving water that appears unfit for regular use.

"If this is the situation for us, imagine what the restaurants and roadside eateries are getting," he said, questioning the quality checks followed by tanker operators across the city.

The resident also warned of a looming public health crisis if the issue remains unaddressed. He expressed fears that continued exposure to poor-quality water for household chores and drinking purposes could lead to skin ailments and water-borne diseases.

"A silent health pandemic is awaiting in Pune," the post said, adding that residents who have invested between Rs 1 crore and Rs 1.5 crore in flats are being forced to live in unacceptable conditions.

The post has struck a chord with many social media users, especially as Pune continues to depend heavily on private water tankers in several areas facing supply shortages. The incident has renewed calls for stricter monitoring of tanker operations, regular water quality testing and greater accountability from both suppliers and civic authorities.

The claims made by Vineeth K have not been independently verified. However, the viral post has once again highlighted the broader concerns surrounding Pune's water supply system and the potential health risks associated with inadequate oversight.