Pune Police's Hilarious Reply To Friends Planning To Meet During Lockdown

Pune Police stepped in to interrupt a Twitter conversation (Representative Image)

The extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3, while not wholly unexpected, still came as a disappointment to many who were hoping to step out of their houses after staying indoors for days. People had already made plans with friends when the announcement of Lockdown 2.0 arrived as a wet blanket. So when one Twitter user tweeted about not being able to make it till May 3, and his friend responded by saying they would meet before that, Pune Police stepped in to interrupt their plans with the funniest response.

"3rd May tak nahi hoega sorry (Can't do it till May 3, sorry)," wrote Parth (@ParthEkal) on the microblogging platform. "We'll meet uske pehele kabhi toh," responded his friend Indrajeet (@Jaggu_4).

We'll meet uske pehele kabhi toh — jaggu (@jaggu__4) April 14, 2020

To this, Parth responded by saying that that as neighbours, they could meet right away. "Jaggu, we can meet right now. You stay 1 street across," he wrote.

Jaggu we can meet right now. You stay 1 street across. Tu bol fkta kadhi — Parth (@ParthEkal) April 14, 2020

This is when Pune Police stepped in to interrupt their plans and remind them of the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus. Tongue firmly in cheek, they asked the two friends if they too could join in their plans. "Hey! Even we'd like to join and give you company for longer! Tumhi saanga fakt kuthe ani kadhi? (You just tell us when and where)," tweeted Pune Police.

Hey! Even we'd like to join and give you company for longer! Tumhi saanga fakt kuthe ani kadhi? https://t.co/TnJOROnmgy — PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) April 14, 2020

Pune Police's witty tweet has gone viral with more than 14,500 'likes' and 3,000 'retweets'. Many praised the cops for the lighthearted warning that still managed to get the job done, while others appreciated the tweet with laughing-face emojis.

Ahahaha a good 1.30 am laugh this was 😄 @PuneCityPolice Hahahaha — Mumbai Ki Rani (@mymalishka) April 14, 2020

Hahhaa..This is hilarious. Person behind this handle is wittiest. Bhaaaari — quarantined sawaj (@Sawaj88) April 14, 2020

