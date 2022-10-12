Pune Constable's Beautiful Rendition Of 'Desh Mere' Impresses Internet

The video was posted on October 10 and it has impressed social media users.

A video of a Pune Police Constable singing a patriotic number from actor Ajay Devgn's movie Bhuj has captured the attention of many social media users. Just over one minute long, the video shows the man singing Desh Mere. His soulful rendition of the song from the 2021 movie has impressed many.

The video was shared by Pune City Police on Twitter and the constable in the video is Sagar Ghorpade. The video shows Mr Ghorpade standing in front of a microphone and singing a song from the movie.

The caption of the video when translated from Marathi reads, "There is no need for a special day to dedicate a song to the country." The rest of the caption is written in English and it reads, "'Desh mere..' sung beautifully by our #PunePolice Constable Sagar Ghorpade."

Listen to the melodious rendition of Desh Mere below:

The video was posted on October 10 and it has wowed social media users. A user wrote, "Excellent, highly appreciate singing skills of PPC Sagar Ghorpade & msg in song. Having delivered support systems for Mission critical projects of the Armed Forces (Army, Navy, Air Force) I salute their Professional Discipline & aware that the Armed Forces & Police r on duty 24x7x365."

Another comment reads, "Wow!! Beautiful voice Mr Ghorpade. Keep up, songs in any language are welcome."

The third user wrote, "Excellent very beautiful voice."