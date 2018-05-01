Pune Boy, 4, Stuns Art World. His Paintings Sell For Thousands Of Dollars

According to the Vancouver Sun, Advait's mother Shruti Kolarkar, a commercial artist, said that he first picked up the brush when he was only a year old.
"He was creating something, not just playing with colours," she said. "He had a sense of composition and colour."
Advait held his first solo exhibition at the Saint John Arts Centre in New Brunswick in January this year. Titled 'Colour Blizzard', the exhibition saw his paintings fetching as much as $2,000 (over Rs 1.3 lakhs), reports CTV News.
His mother says that she's proud that her son's work is gaining recognition.
"His happiness is very important to us," she said. "We want him to enjoy art the way he's enjoying now throughout his life."
