Single People Light Up Twitter With Hilarious Tweets On Propose Day

As most of the world celebrates Propose Day, the day, the second day of the Valentine Week, a major part of Twitter is doing what it does best - make jokes. It seems single people have united to share the most hilarious jokes about Propose Day. And if Valentine's Day or the lead up to it isn't you thing, these tweets are a must read for you.
We've rounded up the funniest tweets on Propose Day - check them out below.
The only guys who went down on their knees for me were shoe sellers ;-;#ProposeDay- Memesahaab (@memesahaab) February 8, 2018
----PROPOSE DAY :: 8 FEB----Comments
Reality : Pic 2#proposeday#proposal#disposalpic.twitter.com/3XpDYcPsS3- - (@nillkool) February 8, 2018
HappyProposeday old propose style be like.. #proposedaypic.twitter.com/3hbSNjfIT0- #Ram/eshwar (@rameshwark7) February 8, 2018
Happy "GetReadyToBeRejected" Day. #proposeday- forever_akela (@forever_akela) February 8, 2018
This day should be renamed as "Reject Day" or "Friend zone Day"#ProposeDay- Ankit Sanghvi (@iAnk1t) February 8, 2018
itna single hun ki propose day bhi purpose day sunai deta h #ProposeDay- Kamal Sharma (@kamal25_sharma) February 8, 2018
#ProposeDaypic.twitter.com/UZVFCb4p2K- (@ManimaranR_) February 8, 2018
"When My Friends Force Me To Go To My CRUSH's Group For Proposing Her*#ProposeDaypic.twitter.com/B1yCsLO3jk- Chhola Bhatura (@ZiddiInsaan) February 8, 2018
Every year Propose Day falls on February 8. Propose Day is the perfect day to tell someone you love exactly how you feel about them. Say it with a chocolate, a flower or a meaningful gift - the day is all about expressing yourself. It is the second day of the Valentine Week and is followed by Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day and finally, Valentine's Day on February 14 when love is all around us.
Are you looking forward to celebrating Valentine's Day this February 14? Tell us using the comments section below.
Click for more trending news