Single People Light Up Twitter With Hilarious Tweets On Propose Day

Here are the funniest tweets on Propose Day.

The only guys who went down on their knees for me were shoe sellers ;-;#ProposeDay - Memesahaab (@memesahaab) February 8, 2018

This day should be renamed as "Reject Day" or "Friend zone Day"#ProposeDay - Ankit Sanghvi (@iAnk1t) February 8, 2018

itna single hun ki propose day bhi purpose day sunai deta h #ProposeDay - Kamal Sharma (@kamal25_sharma) February 8, 2018

"When My Friends Force Me To Go To My CRUSH's Group For Proposing Her*#ProposeDaypic.twitter.com/B1yCsLO3jk - Chhola Bhatura (@ZiddiInsaan) February 8, 2018