Professor Holds Baby For 3 Hours In Class So His Mother Could Take Notes

"She asked if she could bring the baby with her to class because she had missed a class already and did not want to be behind," said Dr Cisse.

Dr Ramata Cisse held a student's baby for three hours during a class.


A college professor's kind-hearted gesture has won her thousands of fans across the world. Dr Ramata Sissoko Cisse of Georgia Gwinnett College in Lawrenceville recently stepped up to carry a student's baby during class so she could concentrate on the lecture. Dr Cisse, an assistant professor of biology for anatomy and physiology, was contacted by a student who asked if she could bring her baby to class as she could not find a babysitter.

"She asked if she could bring the baby with her to class because she had missed a class already and did not want to be behind," Dr Cisse told Yahoo News, adding that the student had an exam coming up. "I know the student is very smart and ambitious. She really wanted to learn."

However, when the mother arrived in class with her baby boy, Dr Cisse realised that she was struggling to write with the baby on her lap. That's when the professor says her "mother's instincts" kicked in.

"In my native Mali, we used sheets and other pieces of fabric to securely carry babies on our backs," Dr Cisse told Yahoo News. "My natural instinct was to find a way to secure the baby and I was standing next to a rack with a clean lab coat."

So the professor secured the baby on her back and carried him for three hours as she taught, allowing the mother to concentrate and take notes.

Dr Cisse' daughter, Anna, shared a picture of her mother during the lecture on Twitter. Posted on Friday, the pic has gone viral on the microblogging website.

Since being shared online, the picture has collected over 57,000 'likes' and a ton of comments praising Dr Cisse.

In March, a mathematics professor at Morehouse College similarly won hearts by holding a student's baby during a lecture.

