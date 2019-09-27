Professor Holds Baby For 3 Hours In Class So His Mother Could Take Notes

Dr Ramata Cisse held a student's baby for three hours during a class.

A college professor's kind-hearted gesture has won her thousands of fans across the world. Dr Ramata Sissoko Cisse of Georgia Gwinnett College in Lawrenceville recently stepped up to carry a student's baby during class so she could concentrate on the lecture. Dr Cisse, an assistant professor of biology for anatomy and physiology, was contacted by a student who asked if she could bring her baby to class as she could not find a babysitter.

"She asked if she could bring the baby with her to class because she had missed a class already and did not want to be behind," Dr Cisse told Yahoo News, adding that the student had an exam coming up. "I know the student is very smart and ambitious. She really wanted to learn."

However, when the mother arrived in class with her baby boy, Dr Cisse realised that she was struggling to write with the baby on her lap. That's when the professor says her "mother's instincts" kicked in.

"In my native Mali, we used sheets and other pieces of fabric to securely carry babies on our backs," Dr Cisse told Yahoo News. "My natural instinct was to find a way to secure the baby and I was standing next to a rack with a clean lab coat."

So the professor secured the baby on her back and carried him for three hours as she taught, allowing the mother to concentrate and take notes.

Dr Cisse' daughter, Anna, shared a picture of her mother during the lecture on Twitter. Posted on Friday, the pic has gone viral on the microblogging website.

my mom is my role model.



her student couldn't find a babysitter today & being the true African mother that she is, taught a THREE hour class with the baby on her back & fed him.



I'm so blessed to be raised by a woman who loves the world as much as her own children. pic.twitter.com/6yuynJhuPw — Annadote 💊 (@AnnaKhadejah) September 20, 2019

Since being shared online, the picture has collected over 57,000 'likes' and a ton of comments praising Dr Cisse.

Give sis a raise and tenure!!!! pic.twitter.com/viZn1NVrm9 — The Dark Lord 🐍🐍! 🏳️‍🌈🇯🇲 🇪🇹 (@Tea_witdre) September 21, 2019

The world needs more people like your mom. My mom couldn't find a babysitter for me once and she took me to class the teacher let me sit at the desk and chill 🥺♥️ — pussy wettah den a seceryum (@FeistyPiisces) September 21, 2019

She is an angel . ❤️💪🏽💪🏽 — Tresa D. Dunbar (@tresadenise12) September 21, 2019

In March, a mathematics professor at Morehouse College similarly won hearts by holding a student's baby during a lecture.

Click for more trending news

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.