Priyanka Gandhi Shares Throwback Pics From Pre-Wedding Ceremony

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at her 'Phoolon Ka Gehna' ceremony.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has shared throwback photos from one of her pre-wedding functions that took place 24 years ago on this day. Priyanka Gandhi married businessman Robert Vadra on February 18, 1997. This morning, she took to Instagram to share two pics from her 'Phoolon Ka Gehna' ceremony - one of which shows her with her late sister-in-law Michelle Vadra.

Phoolon Ka Gehna is a ritual in Kashmiri weddings where the bride is adorned with flowers. It is celebrated two days before the wedding.

Ms Vadra shared the throwback photos with a caption remembering her sister-in-law, who died in a car crash in 2001.

"24 years ago today; at my Phoolon Ka Gehna ceremony with my sweet sister-in-law Michelle, who is no more," she wrote.

Her Instagram post racked up nearly 8,000 'likes' within an hour of being shared.

On her wedding anniversary last year, Priyanka Gandhi had posted a montage of family pictures on Instagram. "A million beautiful moments, love, tears, laughter, fury, friendship, family, two gifts from God, 4 unmatched canine fans and the irreplaceably tenacious wisdom of a lifetime together.... 6+23 years....29 years today....and forever!" she wrote while posting the collage.

In 2019, Ms Vadra had shared another glimpse from one of her wedding ceremonies. She joined the long list of women sharing their favourite saree pictures on Twitter as part of the #SareeTwitter trend with a pic from the morning of her wedding day.

Morning puja on the day of my wedding (22 years ago!) #SareeTwitterpic.twitter.com/EdwzGAP3Wt — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 17, 2019

"Morning puja on the day of my wedding," she captioned the photo which shows her in a pink Benarasi saree.