Prince William Trolled For 'Not Racist' Comment After Harry-Meghan's Tell-All

Queen Elizabeth with her grandson, Prince William, and his wife, Kate.

Prince William on Thursday defended the British royal family after his younger brother Harry and wife Meghan accused them of racism in a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey. "We're very much not a racist family," William, 38, told reporters during a visit to a multi-racial school in a deprived area of east London, according to news agency AFP. 

Prince William's "not racist" comment drew Twitter's ire amid a wave of public sympathy in favour of Harry and Meghan, who earlier this week said that a member of the family had raised concerns about "how dark" the colour of their unborn baby's skin would be. In the explosive interview, Meghan, who became the target of sexist and racist coverage in British tabloids after marrying Prince Harry, also said that negative press drove her to the point where she began having suicidal thoughts. 

Twitter users were quick to remind Prince William of his family's colonial past and troubled history with racism:

Some dug out a widely-criticised photo of Prince William being carried on an elevated chair in Tuvalu

Others criticised him for not speaking out in support of Meghan

Many Twitter user also came out in support of the Duke of Cambridge

Queen Elizabeth II on Tuesday responded to the explosive racism claims from her grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, saying that the issue was "concerning" but adding that "recollections may vary."

"The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan," she said in a statement.

"The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.

"Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much-loved family members."

