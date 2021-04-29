Prince William And Kate Share New Pics To Celebrate 10 Years Of Marriage

Prince William and Kate are all smiles in their newly-released portraits.

Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton have released two new portraits to mark their 10th wedding anniversary. The couple got married at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011, after dating for several years. They appear in colour-coordinated outfits for their 10th wedding anniversary pics, which were taken this week at Kensington Palace by photographer Chris Floyd. In the pics, the Duke of Cambridge wears a blue sweater while the Duchess appears in a printed blue and white dress.

It has been a decade since Prince William and Kate walked down the aisle in a ceremony watched by millions across the world. For her wedding, Kate chose an Alexander McQueen gown with a nearly nine-foot-long trail.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are proud parents to three children. They welcomed their first child together in 2013. Here they pose for photos outside St Mary's Hospital in London with their baby.

In 2015, Prince William and Kate welcomed a baby girl - Princess Charlotte

As part of their royal duties, the couple has visited a number of countries over the years. They visited India in 2016 for a seven-day tour.

The royal couple hosted the Obamas at their residence, Kensington Palace, in 2016.

In 2017, Prince William and Kate went to France for an official visit.

A few months later, they arrived in Poland for a royal tour along with their two children.

In 2018, they welcomed their third child - Prince Louis

Prince William and Kate live at the Kensington Palace. During the pandemic, they also spent a lot of time at their country retreat Anmer Hall.