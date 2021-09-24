Prince Harry's Briefcase Identifies Him As... ''Archie's Papa''

Prince Harry and Meghan are currently on a visit to New York City.

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan may be on a visit to New York without their children, Archie and Lilibet, but they did carry a piece of home with them. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who now live in California, kicked off their trip to New York City with a visit to the "Freedom Tower" and 9/11 Memorial on Thursday. Harry, 37, and Meghan, 40, later met the United States's ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield. It was a picture taken as Harry left a building in the United Nations Plaza that has stirred up interest on social media.

Eagle-eyed social media users were quick to notice the special inscription on Harry's briefcase: "Archie's Papa", it read.

This is the couple's first joint appearance since the birth of their daughter Lilibet in June. Their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born in May 2019.

In May this year, they had marked Archie's second birthday with a plea for donations to fund Covid vaccines. They also released a sepia-toned picture of the birthday boy on the occasion. It shows him with his back to the camera, holding a bunch of balloons in hand.

Photo Credit: Archwell.com

Harry and Meghan are due to take the stage at Global Citizen Live in New York's Central Park on Saturday.

Global Citizen Live is a series of concerts being held around the world to raise awareness on climate change, vaccine equality and famine.

"It's wonderful to be back," Meghan told reporters.