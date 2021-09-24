Prince Harry's Briefcase Identifies Him As... ''Archie's Papa''

This is Harry and Meghan's first joint appearance since the birth of their daughter Lilibet in June.

Prince Harry and Meghan are currently on a visit to New York City.

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan may be on a visit to New York without their children, Archie and Lilibet, but they did carry a piece of home with them. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who now live in California, kicked off their trip to New York City with a visit to the "Freedom Tower" and 9/11 Memorial on Thursday. Harry, 37, and Meghan, 40, later met the United States's ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield. It was a picture taken as Harry left a building in the United Nations Plaza that has stirred up interest on social media.

Eagle-eyed social media users were quick to notice the special inscription on Harry's briefcase: "Archie's Papa", it read. 

b7kb4mqo

This is the couple's first joint appearance since the birth of their daughter Lilibet in June. Their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born in May 2019.

In May this year, they had marked Archie's second birthday with a plea for donations to fund Covid vaccines. They also released a sepia-toned picture of the birthday boy on the occasion. It shows him with his back to the camera, holding a bunch of balloons in hand. 

3p22oge8

Photo Credit: Archwell.com

Harry and Meghan are due to take the stage at Global Citizen Live in New York's Central Park on Saturday.

Global Citizen Live is a series of concerts being held around the world to raise awareness on climate change, vaccine equality and famine.

"It's wonderful to be back," Meghan told reporters.

