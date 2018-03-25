Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Were Totally Creeped Out By A Fake Foot

The royal couple were photographed reacting to fake prosthetic limbs that were bloody and decaying and looked like something right out of a horror film.

Offbeat | | Updated: March 25, 2018 17:30 IST
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle look a prosthetic foot made by Titanic FX in Northern Ireland (AFP)

Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle were photographed looking understandably horrified while looking at bloody and decaying prosthetic limbs during a recent visit to Northern Ireland. The royal couple met with representatives of the Titanic FX company who showed off a fake severed foot, some decaying hands and a creepy doll's head right out of a horror film. Titanic FX makes prosthetics to be used as props for films and television shows, including the hugely popular Games of Thrones.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were visiting Northern Ireland's next generation science park, Catalyst Inc. in Belfast as part of a pre-wedding tour around the United Kingdom. This is the royal couple's first joint visit to Northern Ireland. 

Photographs show Prince Harry grimacing at the prosthetic limbs and one photo in particular has grabbed the Internet's attention.
 

Titanic FX posted a closeup picture of what Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were looking at and frankly, this little display of horrors is totally creepy. 

Take a look for yourself:
 

Here's another picture in case you weren't freaked out already
 
fake limbs afp 650

These prosthetic limbs made by Titanic FX were viewed by Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (AFP)


Prince Harry's reaction to the prosthetic limbs had Twitterati amused:
   

Meanwhile on Twitter, Nuala Campbell, the founder and Managing Director of Titanic FX wrote: "What a pleasure it was to meet both Prince Harry and Meghan today. I really hope all my prosthetic prop limbs didn't freak them out too much."

Responding to comments on Twitter, Ms Campbell explained she was thrilled at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's response to the fake limbs. "Love seeing people's response to my products and their response is no different to anyone else's. It means I'm doing my job right when they squirm," she tweeted.

33-year-old Prince Harry and 36-year-old Meghan Markle, star of the US TV show "Suits," are set to tie the knot at Windsor Castle, west of London, on May 19.

Prince Harry is fifth in line to the British throne after his father Charles, brother Prince William and William's children Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

He will be bumped down to sixth place once Prince William's wife Kate Middleton gives birth next month. 

