Prince Harry To Marry Actor Meghan Markle. Joy, Memes And Heartbreak On Twitter

Prince Harry will marry actor Meghan Markle in spring 2018

Offbeat | | Updated: November 27, 2017 19:00 IST
Kensington Palace today announced the engagement of Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle

A royal wedding is on the cards as Britain's Prince Harry will marry American actress girlfriend Meghan Markle next year, Kensington Palace announced today. Prince Harry proposed to his girlfriend earlier this month, breaking a million hearts all over. The couple will live at Nottingham Cottage in London's Kensington Palace, currently the residence of Prince William, Kate Middleton and their two children.

"His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms Meghan Markle. The wedding will take place in Spring 2018," said the official statement.

In a separate statement, brother Prince William and Duchess of Cambridge expressed their excitement for the newly engaged couple.

"It has been wonderful getting to know Meghan and to see how happy she and Harry are together," said the couple.

Like a true royal, Prince Harry sought the blessings of Meghan Markle's parents. He also informed The Queen and other members of the royal family about the engagement. Twitter, however, woke up to the news only a few hours back when the palace dropped the statement and has been buzzing with jokes, memes and collective heartbreak. Our sympathies.

A lot of people were really, really thrilled
 
And others "expecting" a royal proposal were left blindsided
 
A royal wedding = another chhutti for the Brits?
 
Many just felt really bad for Mike Ross
 
Meghan Markle is known for her role as Rachel Zane on American legal drama "Suits". The 36-year-old reportedly met Prince Harry in May 2016 in her Toronto, Canada where she lived. The couple made their first formal public appearance together in September at the Invictus Games in Toronto.

