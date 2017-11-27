Prince Harry To Marry Actor Meghan Markle. Joy, Memes And Heartbreak On Twitter

"His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms Meghan Markle. The wedding will take place in Spring 2018," said the official statement.
In a separate statement, brother Prince William and Duchess of Cambridge expressed their excitement for the newly engaged couple.
"It has been wonderful getting to know Meghan and to see how happy she and Harry are together," said the couple.
Like a true royal, Prince Harry sought the blessings of Meghan Markle's parents. He also informed The Queen and other members of the royal family about the engagement. Twitter, however, woke up to the news only a few hours back when the palace dropped the statement and has been buzzing with jokes, memes and collective heartbreak. Our sympathies.
A lot of people were really, really thrilled
Different is awesomeness. Yay for change. Congratulations Harry and Meghan. #PrinceHarry#MeganMarkle#PrincessMeghanpic.twitter.com/0llDLjFIwT— Oliver Ormson (@OliverOrmson) November 27, 2017
YAY, Prince Harry is engaged. I legit feel as if I am celebrating my own engagement I'm that happy right now. #royalwedding#PrinceHarry— Siobhan (@_SiobhanMarie) November 27, 2017
Congratulations Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on your engagement! #PrinceHarry#HarryAndMeghan#RoyalEngagementpic.twitter.com/PBvMNYLKB1— Dogs Trust (@DogsTrust) November 27, 2017
Prince Harry breaking hearts everywhere. #PrinceHarry#RoyalWeddingpic.twitter.com/7NE2bVnhUp— Ashleigh Pirie (@MissAshleighP) November 27, 2017
Prince Harry... pic.twitter.com/8zdOizIxF7— Matt Bodkin (@mtbodkin) November 27, 2017
Ritsotto: the best comfort food to eat after finding out #princeharry got engaged!... https://t.co/0smraOaDtu— Acqua Al 2 Firenze (@acquaal2firenze) November 27, 2017
Prince Harry is getting married and I'm not the bride #RoyalWeddingpic.twitter.com/L6KbsZ0D6P— Danny (@dannstweets) November 27, 2017
Mourning the loss of my chance to marry HRH #PrinceHarry. Joking aside, congratulation for the new couple! #MondayMotivation— Madalina Furdui (@MadalinaFurdui) November 27, 2017
And others "expecting" a royal proposal were left blindsided
And I thought #PrinceHarry was going to propose to me.— David Walliams (@davidwalliams) November 27, 2017
Meanwhile in palace's all over the world! #RoyalWedding#PrinceHarry#HarryandMeghan#RoyalEngagementpic.twitter.com/ctd9hlUHoJ— Shane Smith (@ShaneSmith83) November 27, 2017
A royal wedding = another chhutti for the Brits?
So excited for that extra bank holiday next year! Oups I mean the upcoming royal wedding between Harry and Mary? Melissa? Meg? Whatever, the bank holiday. #PrinceHarry#HarryandMeghan#RoyalWedding#bankholiday#MeghanMarklepic.twitter.com/9RUYmSYOxj— Juan Diego (@JDWaldorf) November 27, 2017
But do we get a day off? #PrinceHarry— APositiveFashion (@APositiveFash) November 27, 2017
do we get a Bank Holiday though? #PrinceHarry#RoyalWedding— Paul (@thefifthdroog) November 27, 2017
Woooo #royalwedding Come on #PrinceHarry do the right thing and book your wedding conveniently around the other bank hols. #extradayoff— Kati (@KatiBrooks) November 27, 2017
Many just felt really bad for Mike Ross
I bet Mike Ross is fuming #PrinceHarry— Matthew Dixon (@Mattydixon0310) November 27, 2017
Mike Ross right now. #RoyalWeddingpic.twitter.com/NgpCITWXMl— Bran Patrick (@Brian_Patrick92) November 27, 2017
Mike Ross said to be devastated by the breakup. #PrinceHarry#MeghanMarklepic.twitter.com/EOfT3Sou4V— Hipstergeddon (@hipstergeddon) November 27, 2017
Congratulations to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who have just announced their engagement. Spare a thought for Mike Ross.#RoyalWeddingpic.twitter.com/mA6gM4apti— Sheharyar Khan (@iSheharyar) November 27, 2017
Can't believe Rachel Zane would dump Mike Ross for Prince Harry— Osama (@ozzieh10) November 27, 2017
Hello Prince Harry, you just ruined Suits for me. pic.twitter.com/1hz7pNk2CW— Okey Anya (@realOkeyAnya) November 27, 2017
Meghan Markle is known for her role as Rachel Zane on American legal drama "Suits". The 36-year-old reportedly met Prince Harry in May 2016 in her Toronto, Canada where she lived. The couple made their first formal public appearance together in September at the Invictus Games in Toronto.
