Prince Harry To Marry Actor Meghan Markle. Joy, Memes And Heartbreak On Twitter

Kensington Palace today announced the engagement of Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle

YAY, Prince Harry is engaged. I legit feel as if I am celebrating my own engagement I'm that happy right now. #royalwedding#PrinceHarry — Siobhan (@_SiobhanMarie) November 27, 2017

Ritsotto: the best comfort food to eat after finding out #princeharry got engaged!... https://t.co/0smraOaDtu — Acqua Al 2 Firenze (@acquaal2firenze) November 27, 2017

Prince Harry is getting married and I'm not the bride #RoyalWeddingpic.twitter.com/L6KbsZ0D6P — Danny (@dannstweets) November 27, 2017

Mourning the loss of my chance to marry HRH #PrinceHarry. Joking aside, congratulation for the new couple! #MondayMotivation — Madalina Furdui (@MadalinaFurdui) November 27, 2017

And I thought #PrinceHarry was going to propose to me. — David Walliams (@davidwalliams) November 27, 2017

So excited for that extra bank holiday next year! Oups I mean the upcoming royal wedding between Harry and Mary? Melissa? Meg? Whatever, the bank holiday. #PrinceHarry#HarryandMeghan#RoyalWedding#bankholiday#MeghanMarklepic.twitter.com/9RUYmSYOxj — Juan Diego (@JDWaldorf) November 27, 2017

But do we get a day off? #PrinceHarry — APositiveFashion (@APositiveFash) November 27, 2017

Woooo #royalwedding Come on #PrinceHarry do the right thing and book your wedding conveniently around the other bank hols. #extradayoff — Kati (@KatiBrooks) November 27, 2017

I bet Mike Ross is fuming #PrinceHarry — Matthew Dixon (@Mattydixon0310) November 27, 2017

Congratulations to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who have just announced their engagement. Spare a thought for Mike Ross.#RoyalWeddingpic.twitter.com/mA6gM4apti — Sheharyar Khan (@iSheharyar) November 27, 2017

Can't believe Rachel Zane would dump Mike Ross for Prince Harry — Osama (@ozzieh10) November 27, 2017

Hello Prince Harry, you just ruined Suits for me. pic.twitter.com/1hz7pNk2CW — Okey Anya (@realOkeyAnya) November 27, 2017