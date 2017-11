Prince Harry To Marry Actor Meghan Markle. Joy, Memes And Heartbreak On Twitter

YAY, Prince Harry is engaged. I legit feel as if I am celebrating my own engagement I'm that happy right now. #royalwedding#PrinceHarry — Siobhan (@_SiobhanMarie) November 27, 2017

A royal wedding is on the cards as Britain's Prince Harry will marry American actress girlfriend Meghan Markle next year, Kensington Palace announced today. Prince Harry proposed to his girlfriend earlier this month, breaking a million hearts all over. The couple will live at Nottingham Cottage in London's Kensington Palace, currently the residence of Prince William, Kate Middleton and their two children."His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms Meghan Markle. The wedding will take place in Spring 2018," said the official statement.In a separate statement, brother Prince William and Duchess of Cambridge expressed their excitement for the newly engaged couple."It has been wonderful getting to know Meghan and to see how happy she and Harry are together," said the couple.Like a true royal, Prince Harry sought the blessings of Meghan Markle's parents. He also informed The Queen and other members of the royal family about the engagement. Twitter, however, woke up to the news only a few hours back when the palace dropped the statement and has been buzzing with jokes, memes and collective heartbreak. Our sympathies.A lot of people were really, really thrilledAnd others "expecting" a royal proposal were left blindsidedA royal wedding = another chhutti for the Brits?Many just felt really bad for Mike RossMeghan Markle is known for her role as Rachel Zane on American legal drama "Suits". The 36-year-old reportedly met Prince Harry in May 2016 in her Toronto, Canada where she lived. The couple made their first formal public appearance together in September at the Invictus Games in Toronto.Click for more trending news