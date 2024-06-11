Pregnant Japanese Woman Prepares A Month Of Meals For Husband Before Going Into Labour, Triggers Debate

Many blamed the wife for coddling her husband and treating him like a child.

A Japanese man is being slammed on social media after his heavily pregnant wife prepared 30 days' worth of dinners for him. According to the South China Morning Post, the issue came to light after the nine-month pregnant woman shared on X that she had prepared the meals in advance of her due date on May 21.

She did so as she wouldn't be living with her husband after the delivery and would be staying with her parents for post-partum recovery. The woman was concerned that her husband won't eat well while she was away, so she cooked one month's worth of dinners and put them in the freezer for him.

The story has now triggered a widespread discussion on social media, with a majority of people criticising the husband and his inability to do basic household chores like cooking. Some also blamed the wife for coddling her husband and treating him like a child.

One user said, ''What kind of husband allows his heavily pregnant wife to prepare a month's worth of dinners? Does he usually do nothing at home? Isn't it just spoiling him?''

Another commented, ''How pitiful she is – she's been pregnant for nine months and has a vegetative husband.'' A third said, ''This Japanese woman is bizarre. She is pregnant and acting as her husband's maid. How did her husband eat before he married?''

Some pointed out how such submissive and dutiful wives contribute to a culture that cultivates immature, domestically incapable men. However, not everyone saw this as a problem and appreciated the woman for being a loving and caring wife.

A few also said how this was a much bigger issue as millions of men like the woman's husband were equally unlikely to cook for themselves, especially in Asian countries.

A person from China said, ''Isn't it the same in all East Asian countries? When my mum came to stay with me abroad to help with the baby, she forgot to prepare meals for my dad. He survived on steamed buns and noodles for three months, even losing muscle mass.''