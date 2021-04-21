Pregnant Cop Regulates Traffic, Asks People To Follow Covid Norms In Chhattisgarh

A picture of DSP Shilpa Sahu is being widely circulated online.

A picture of a pregnant Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) regulating traffic and ensuring that people adhere to COVID-19 guidelines in Chhattisgarh is being widely shared on social media for a couple of days. The pic shows DSP Shilpa Sahu wearing a mask and standing under the scorching sun in Bastar's Dantewada, urging people to follow pandemic guidelines. With a lathi in hand, and surrounded by a few other police officers, the DSP asked people to stay indoors as coronavirus infections surge in the state and across the nation.

Sharing the pic on Twitter of Shilpa Sahu regulating traffic, additional transport commissioner Dipanshu Kabra wrote in Hindi, "The picture is of Dantewada DSP Shilpa Sahu. Shilpa is busy with her team in the scorching sun during the pregnancy, and is appealing on the streets and is appealing to people to follow the lockdown."

Asking people to act responsibly and exercise constraint amid the pandemic, he further added, "Police is trying everything possible these days to save people from the second wave of Corona infection. You should also play the role of a responsible citizen and be safe at home during the lockdown."

कोरोना संक्रमण की दूसरी लहर से लोगों को बचाने पुलिस इन दिनों हर संभव कोशिश कर रही है आप भी जिम्मेदार नागरिक की भूमिका अदा करें और लॉक डाउन के दौरान घर पर सुरक्षित रहें.

Pic : @DainikBhaskar — Dipanshu Kabra (@ipskabra) April 20, 2021

Other Twitter users, too, applauded the grit and commitment of the police officer. Praising Shilpa Sahu for placing the duty above self, one user wrote, "Meet DSP Shilpa Sahu from Dantewada who continues her duty during her pregnancy because she thought if she can serve the nation during this pandemic that is grateful for her."

Another user said, "Well done Shilpa Sahu. But do take care of yourself +1 as well."

Well done Shilpa Sahu. But do take care of yourself +1 as well.@dantewadapolicehttps://t.co/MHFSbE5qG2 — RK Vij (@ipsvijrk) April 20, 2021

Many social media users also addressed her as a "hero".

Pic of the day!



Keeping the call of duty above all, five months pregnant Dantewada DSP Shilpa Sahu is busy with her team under the scorching sun appealing people to follow the #lockdown



She's my Hero♥️@ActorMadhavan@rama_rajeswari@TandonRaveena@jkd18@iamrana@TheSamirAbbaspic.twitter.com/NEqWdNVgEi — Ali Reza (@Reza_Ali20) April 20, 2021

Here are a few other reactions to the post.

Salute to this brave lady who has put all hr efforts in defeating d corona virus. Each one of us shd learn frm her n take a vow to strictly follow all d guidelines and help those who have been working in such harsh conditions.

These people motivate us to do what we are capable of https://t.co/sDuYqotAKn — Seema (@2019Seema) April 20, 2021

Some users also felt that the officer should not be exposed to such a high-risk environment during the raging pandemic. Explaining her concern, one user tweeted, "A pregnant woman should not be given this type of duty. In this pandemic, it can be dangerous for both them and their children."

एक गर्भवती महिला को इस प्रकार की ड्यूटी नहीं दी जानी चाहिए। #COVID19 की महामारी में यह उनके और उनके होने वाले बच्चे दोनो के लिए संकटपूर्ण हो सकता है। — Dr.Chayanika Uniyal (@dr_chayanika) April 20, 2021

Seconding this, another said, "This is wrong. She should not be doing this. Is she being made to do this?? With all due respect instead of praising she should be advised to have leave."

This is wrong. She should not be doing this. Is she being made to do this?? With all due respect instead of praising she should be advised to have leave. — Prashant chotalia (@Drpvc) April 20, 2021

Last year, similar concerns had been raised after a picture of IAS Saumya Pandey working from office with her 14-day-old baby went viral on social media.