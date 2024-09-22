Prada's Rs 2.73 Lakh Metallic Tote Bag Reminds Internet Of 'Bus Floors'

Despite its minimalist appeal, the internet poked fun at the desing

Prada, renowned for its boundary-pushing designs, has once again sparked conversation - but this time, it's not for all the right reasons. The luxury brand's latest men's tote bag has been met with more amusement than awe, due to its uncanny resemblance to the grimy floors of Indian trains and buses.

The sleek, metallic bag, featuring a hot-stamped leather motif, is a far cry from Prada's signature emblems. Despite its minimalist appeal, complete with a dust bag and a dedicated water bottle compartment, the internet couldn't help but notice the striking similarity to the industrial flooring found in public transport.

Image posted by Harrods

To add insult to injury, the bag comes with a hefty price tag, sparking debates online. While some fashion aficionados might appreciate its understated elegance, many are questioning whether it's a fashion-forward statement or simply a bizarre design choice.

Social media has been flooded with witty comments and memes poking fun at the tote. One user sarcastically remarked, "Looks like the floor of a train toilet," while another joked, "I didn't know fashion meant carrying around a piece of public transport with you."

Whether it's for its chic minimalism or its unintentional resemblance to public transport floors, Prada's tote has certainly turned heads. This unusual design proves that even high-end fashion isn't immune to the viral power of the internet.

Earlier, French brand Louis Vuitton launched a Sandwich Bag made of cowhide leather at a shocking price of ₹ 2,80,000.

The piece went on sale on January 4 and was designed by the Men's Creative Director of the French luxury fashion house Pharrell Williams. He has drawn inspiration from a classic paper sandwich bag for the design of the new accessory. The large clutch is made of cowhide leather "in the same colour as the house's famed (paper) shopping bags."

Additionally, it has the recognisable Louis Vuitton lettering and a blue closure to keep sandwiches or any other valuables.