'Power Of Unity': Caterpillars' Unique Way Of Moving Together Inspires Internet

Nature never fails to fascinate us with its different phenomena. This time, a video of some caterpillars moving in a unique formation has surfaced on the Internet which, according to industrialist Harsh Goenka, shows the power of unity.

In the clip, uploaded by the RPG Group Chairman on Twitter, a group of caterpillars is seen moving on a road together. As the insects crawl, they continuously climb over each other thus increasing their overall speed.

“It's a group of caterpillars, moving in a formation known as a rolling swarm. This rolling swarm of caterpillars moves faster than any single caterpillar. Power of unity,” Mr Goenka wrote.

Calling it “brilliant”, a user wrote, “Reminds me of the saying - a rolling stone gathers no moss!”

“Literally it's so much fun and prodigious offcourse. Nature is out of bounds, no limit. These caterpillars set an example for mankind,” a comment read.

A person said, “Amazing. Team matters & creates miracles to make every member equally strong”.

“The group appears to be smoothly rolling on CEAT tyres,” a user joked.

Another asked, “Wow! Are they rolling on tyres??”

“Amazing group dynamics. Such a kind of born intelligence exists in all organisms except human beings. Proves good saying like ‘unity is strength',” a person commented.

A person said, “Guess we should all consider ourselves caterpillars”.

Another shared a quote by author Helen Keller. “Alone we can do so little together we can do so much”.

A person offered some more information about the caterpillar formation. “I have also learnt that it also saves the swarm from predators as they look massive, they are not attacked by prey hunting birds who think them to be a bigger adversary. Greater survival chances,” he wrote.

