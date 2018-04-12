Pope Francis Blesses Environmentally-Friendly Race Car

The race car is part of the Formula E Championship - billed as the world's first fully-electric international single-seater street racing series

Offbeat | | Updated: April 12, 2018 14:07 IST
Pope Francis blesses an electric racing car at the Vatican (AFP Photo/Osservatore Romano)

Pope Francis has blessed thousands of Harley Davidsons and even a Lamborghini Huracan but on Wednesday, the Pope blessed an environmentally-friendly race car. Photos released by Vatican Media, the Vatican press office, show Pope Francis blessing a snazzy-looking electric racing car at the Vatican. 

The race car is part of the Formula E Championship - billed as the world's first fully-electric international single-seater street racing series. The first-ever E-Prix will take place on the streets of Rome on April 14.

According to Vatican News, Pope Francis greeted a delegation of the Formula E World Championship and blessed one of its fully-electric racing cars in the courtyard in front of his residence on Wednesday morning. 
Pope Francis poses with managers, drivers of the "Formula E" Championship (AFP Photo/Osservatore Romano)


A team of managers, mechanics and pilots representing the Formula E Championship met with Pope Francis and posed for photos in front of an electric racing car.

Described as "racing reinvented," the organisers of Formula E Championship say the racing series "provides a competitive platform for car manufacturers to test and develop electric vehicles and improve the "zero carbon emissions" driving experience for everyday road car users all over the world."

