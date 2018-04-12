Pope Francis Blesses Environmentally-Friendly Race Car

The race car is part of the Formula E Championship - billed as the world's first fully-electric international single-seater street racing series. The first-ever E-Prix will take place on the streets of Rome on April 14.
CommentsVatican News, Pope Francis greeted a delegation of the Formula E World Championship and blessed one of its fully-electric racing cars in the courtyard in front of his residence on Wednesday morning.
A team of managers, mechanics and pilots representing the Formula E Championship met with Pope Francis and posed for photos in front of an electric racing car.
Twitterati loved the image of the Pope blessing a race car:
pope francis blessing a race car is proof we are living in the Best Possible Timeline— 1 (@badwordheck) April 12, 2018
The Pope is a Formula E fan?!!! THE POPE LIKES RACE CARS. https://t.co/vFSwY0j8i4— CarMcFast (@CarMcFast1) April 11, 2018
Should @the_popemobile be worried? Pope Francis blesses electric race car today. (CNS photo/Vatican Media) pic.twitter.com/dSVEByqOze— Carol Zimmermann (@carolmaczim) April 11, 2018
Question now is, will the other racers let @Pontifex's car win? https://t.co/qLmXZKwu9E— Biography.com (@biography) April 11, 2018
Described as "racing reinvented," the organisers of Formula E Championship say the racing series "provides a competitive platform for car manufacturers to test and develop electric vehicles and improve the "zero carbon emissions" driving experience for everyday road car users all over the world."
