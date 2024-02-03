'You Are Not Poonam Pandey': Users Link Delhi Police's Post To Viral 'Death Stunt'

The satirical post has gone viral among the users.

Delhi Police leverages model and reality TV star Poonam Pandey's fake death hoax for a road safety message. Their social media post subtly references the controversy, urging safe driving habits. While the original post sparked debate, the police hope it translates to real-life action: buckling up and wearing helmets.

The post by Delhi Police is in Hindi, and when translated to English, it reads as "You are not an Undertaker, Mihir Virani, or a special case who will come alive again. Therefore, always wear a helmet and seat belt."

The people who are mentioned in the post are the Undertaker, Mihir Virani and a special case. The Undertaker, whose real name is Mark William Calaway, is a professional wrestler who is famous for his dramatic entrances, signature moves, and especially his character's ability to "die" and return from the dead. He has used this gimmick throughout his long and successful career in World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

Second is Mihir Virani, a character from the daily soap opera Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, which gained fame for its recurring theme of experiencing death and subsequently returning to life.

And third, the special case is Poonam Pandey, who has been trending for the last two days for faking her death to spread awareness about cervical cancer.

The satirical post has rapidly spread among users, and many have quickly identified the individual the police are referring to. A majority of respondents pointed out that the subject of the special case is unmistakably Poonam Pandey.

"And you are not Poonam Pandey," commented a user.

"Special Case (Poonam Pandey)," wrote another user.

"Delhi police rocks; Poonam Pandey shocks," commented a third user.