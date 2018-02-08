Police's 45-Minute Standoff With Toy Tiger Is Now A Meme

A very apt question
45 minutes? Like, it took 45 minutes for someone to say "sir, hil nahi raha bilkul vaise"? https://t.co/VXc592gScL- Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) February 8, 2018
45-minute standoff with tiger ends when police realise it's a stuffed toyhttps://t.co/85cf8JllBWpic.twitter.com/uxDdDPy6qA- NDTV (@ndtv) February 8, 2018
People could relate
me dealing with my insecurities https://t.co/w6xWJXao83- Ahmer Naqvi (@karachikhatmal) February 8, 2018
You vs. Your worries. https://t.co/QiWfPW5FeO- Neeraj Thakur (@NeerajT4) February 8, 2018
Me overthinking: https://t.co/rHeHrjiPBP- Parhlo (@parhlo) February 8, 2018
And some people saw it as a metaphor
So much defines India of 2018.- Abhijeet (@abhic4ever) February 8, 2018
Attacking dummy Tigers while the real threat lies elsewhere https://t.co/rbWbglg0yN
Many Bollywood references followed
Padmaavat controversy in a nutshell pic.twitter.com/NWo9e15vbz- Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) February 8, 2018
It took 45 minutes to realised sir ye tiger to zinda ni h https://t.co/y9Rr6RT1dp- Garima Jain (@Jain_Garima27) February 8, 2018
tiger standoff's new movie is coming out right https://t.co/qlVsR28zvc- jugal (@joogasama) February 8, 2018
The case of mistaken identities took place in Aberdeenshire.
The pictures of the tiger went viral after they were shared by a Facebook page 'UK Cop Humour'
The North East Police Division said in their Facebook post that it was a 'false call' made with 'genuine good intent' and not as a prank.
