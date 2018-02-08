Police's 45-Minute Standoff With Toy Tiger Is Now A Meme

The 'tiger' was actually just a huge stuffed toy.

45 minutes? Like, it took 45 minutes for someone to say "sir, hil nahi raha bilkul vaise"? https://t.co/VXc592gScL - Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) February 8, 2018

45-minute standoff with tiger ends when police realise it's a stuffed toyhttps://t.co/85cf8JllBWpic.twitter.com/uxDdDPy6qA - NDTV (@ndtv) February 8, 2018

me dealing with my insecurities https://t.co/w6xWJXao83 - Ahmer Naqvi (@karachikhatmal) February 8, 2018

So much defines India of 2018.

Attacking dummy Tigers while the real threat lies elsewhere https://t.co/rbWbglg0yN - Abhijeet (@abhic4ever) February 8, 2018

Padmaavat controversy in a nutshell pic.twitter.com/NWo9e15vbz - Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) February 8, 2018

It took 45 minutes to realised sir ye tiger to zinda ni h https://t.co/y9Rr6RT1dp - Garima Jain (@Jain_Garima27) February 8, 2018

tiger standoff's new movie is coming out right https://t.co/qlVsR28zvc - jugal (@joogasama) February 8, 2018

It took 45 minutes to realised sir ye tiger to zinda ni h https://t.co/y9Rr6RT1dp - Garima Jain (@Jain_Garima27) February 8, 2018