Police's 45-Minute Standoff With Toy Tiger Is Now A Meme

"Tiger zinda nahi hai"

Offbeat | | Updated: February 08, 2018 16:33 IST
The 'tiger' was actually just a huge stuffed toy.

On Saturday night, a comedy of errors ensued in Scotland when a nervous farmer called the police about a tiger on his farm. As it turned out, however, after engaging in a 45-minute standoff with the 'tiger', the police realised it was nothing but a stuffed toy. The picture of the stuffed tiger has now become a hit meme on Indian Twitter. We compiled the best memes on it for you to enjoy:

A very apt question
 
People could relate
 
And some people saw it as a metaphor
 
Many Bollywood references followed
 
The case of mistaken identities took place in Aberdeenshire.

The pictures of the tiger went viral after they were shared by a Facebook page 'UK Cop Humour'
 
 
 


The North East Police Division said in their Facebook post that it was a 'false call' made with 'genuine good intent' and not as a prank.

"Unusual as the call may have seemed, any call reporting a potential danger to the public has to be taken seriously and efforts were made to verify the sighting as soon as possible, including starting to make contact with the nearest wildlife park to make sure they did not have an escapee," said Inspector George Cordiner.


 

