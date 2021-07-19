Watch: Mumbai Cop Helps Father-Daughter To Safety Amid Heavy Rain

A video shared by Mumbai Police shows the policeman guiding the father-daughter duo on a flooded road.

Police Naik Rajendra Shegar helped a father and daughter to safety amid heavy rain.

Heavy rain lashed Mumbai and adjoining areas over the weekend, leading to inundated roads, suspension of local trains and damage to property. With red alert being sounded in parts of the city, people have been explicitly advised not to move out in the open. But for those who have been left stranded by the rain, it is Mumbai Police to the rescue. The department shared a video on the intervening night between Sunday and Monday, in which a police officer can be seen guiding a man and his daughter through an inundated road as heavy rain continues to lash.

The Mumbai Police said that the man was injured and was with his daughter on the heavily flooded road at the Kandivali traffic chowk when Police Naik Rajendra Shegar came to their aid. The video was shared on the official accounts of the police department on Instagram as well as Twitter.

The caption accompanying the video read, “You Can Count On Us! Police Naik Rajendra Shegar, deployed at Kandivali Traffic Chowki, helping an injured dad and his daughter reach to safety.”

Reacting to the video on Instagram, one user, who goes by the name Sonewad Rukmini, said, “Salute to Mumbai police.”

Echoing the emotion, another user with the handle Shiv7981 wrote, “Risking their lives for public service! What a great police force! An example for all of mankind since their establishment.”

Several others thanked the police force for their contribution to keeping citizens safe in such trying times and flooded the comment section with heart emojis.

On Twitter, the video has received over 34,200 “views” in less than 12 hours of uploading.

Responding to the video on the micro-blogging platform, one user said, “Salute him…”

Another user thanked the police force for “always being there” for the citizens.

Quote-tweeting the video, one viewer wrote, “We need to applaud our policemen more & more often…”

Here are some other reactions:

So far, rain has claimed 20 lives in Mumbai's Chembur and Vikhroli areas, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the city's civic body.

Tell us what you think of the video and the policeman's gesture.

