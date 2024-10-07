'Poison For Body': Delhi Street Vendor Introduces Fruit Momos, Sparks Outrage

The street vendor presents a plate of fried paneer momos alongside the concoction.

Momos, the beloved delicacy from the Himalayas, have gained immense popularity across India, particularly among food lovers. In the national capital, numerous renowned momo joints offer these scrumptious dumplings in various styles-steamed, fried, pan-fried, or served with gravy. You'll find a momo shop on nearly every corner in the densely populated areas of Delhi, where they are a favourite evening snack. The cuisine's widespread appeal spans all age groups, establishing them as a go-to treat for many. Recently, a new and unconventional version has emerged, generating both intrigue and disappointment among food lovers: fruit momos, priced at a surprising Rs 170.

An Instagram account, @realfoodler, posted a video featuring a street vendor preparing this contentious dish. The clip showcases the vendor combining an unusual range of ingredients, including fruits, milk, liquid cheese, and cream, seasoned with salt, pepper, and mixed herbs. He then adds fried paneer momos and serves the dish to a customer.

"India's first fruit momos with four fruits," he captioned the video.

"You won't find this dish anywhere in Delhi," the vendor claims, asserting that this distinctive creation is designed specifically for fitness enthusiasts.

The video has sparked a wave of reactions from viewers, many of whom expressed disbelief and aversion in the comments. One user humorously noted, "You forgot to add gunpowder," while another said, "Momos be like - My powers are being misused."

A particularly sarcastic comment stated, "Fried momo for gym people. Brother, help me build my body; I will eat momos every day."

"Ruining the culinary world," one individual remarked, while another said, "What he made is technically poison for the body."

These responses reflect the mixed emotions surrounding this dish, raising the question: has the momo reached a culinary turning point, or is this simply a whimsical foray into gastronomic creativity?

As fruit momos make their entrance onto the streets of Delhi, food enthusiasts are left to contemplate whether this peculiar innovation will resonate with them.