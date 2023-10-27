'Plot Twist': 15-Year-Old Banned From LinkedIn Now Works There As An Intern

Eric Zhu is the founder and CEO of Aviato.

Eric Zhu, a 15-year-old high school student, startup founder, and investor with Bachmanity Capital, was once banned from LinkedIn for not meeting the minimum age requirement. But now, he has landed an internship at the company in a stunning turn of events.

Excited by the news, Eric shared it on microblogging platform X with two images and the caption, "Insane plot twist." His post has since gone viral online.

In the accompanying images, one displays a news article reporting Eric's ban from LinkedIn due to his age, citing that he was too young for the platform. The second image captures Eric proudly clutching a sticky note adorned with LinkedIn's branding and his name inscribed upon it.

Here's the post he shared once he was banned from LinkedIn:

I had to tell my new employee that I got banned from linkedin for being 15 years old today… pic.twitter.com/fskiVDnpWw — Eric Zhu (@ericzhu105) June 15, 2023

Ever since Eric Zhu shared the post on October 24, it has garnered an impressive over three lakh views. The comments section is brimming with social media users extending their heartfelt congratulations to Zhu for his remarkable achievement. Their overwhelming happiness and support are evident as they join in celebrating his success.

"Congratulations, and I learned trivial knowledge that LinkedIn once reduced the minimum age from 18 to 14, then increased it to 16," commented a user.

"That does not make a lot of sense. Why ban you?" wrote another user.

According to the LinkedIn Service Eligibility Rules, the services are not for use by anyone under the age of 16.