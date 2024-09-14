'Playing With Monsters': Man's Encounter With '124-Year-Old' Crocodile Stuns Internet

The screengrabs show TV personality Robert Alleva in a close encounter with a massive Nile crocodile.

A video featuring a daring encounter between TV personality Robert Alleva and a massive Nile crocodile has left people astounded online. Mr Alleva, co-host of Kings of Pain, shared the footage on Instagram, showcasing his nerve-wracking interaction with Henry, a '124-year-old' crocodile at the Crocworld Conservation Centre in South Africa. Other alligators were also seen relaxing in a pond at the very close proximity, it could have been fatal for him if they had turned around.

"I haven't felt scared in a long time. This is amazing," Alleva said. The footage captures Alleva placing his feet on one of Henry's legs, causing the crocodile to scream. Despite the initial reaction, Henry remained calm when Alleva placed his hand on his scaly skin.

"Ever since I saw Steve Backshall with Henry, I've wanted to meet this Nile croc. Well....be careful what you wish for!! I was as intimidated, as I was fascinated!! 🫨🐊Henry is reported to be the oldest known croc in the world, born in 1900. That's right he's soon to have his 124th birthday 🎉 Big thanks to @crocworldcc for letting me get hands on this breathtaking reptile! I will have to come back to visit, and if you're in South Africa a visit to Croc World is a must," he captioned the video.

The video has amassed over 4 million views and sparked a debate on social media. Many praised Alleva's bravery, while others expressed concerns about interacting with such a potentially dangerous animal.

"That thing is a living dinosaur and it's huge," an individual commented.

"Now, what the hell would you do if the other gators behind you started coming towards you?? Bro, you're alligator meat," another wrote.

"Playing with monsters means wanting to go down in history in a tragic way," a third said.



Daniel Taylor commented, "This is incredible! I can't believe how close he got to that beast. Truly mind-blowing!" Jennifer Russell Arvizu added, "Oldest croc in captivity. Who knows what's out there."

Steve Borkmann remarked, "124 years old? That's amazing! What a privilege to see something like this."

Other users lauded Alleva's work, with one saying, "This is why I love following Robert Always bringing the wild to our screens!"