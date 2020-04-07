Playful Lambs Spin On A Merry-Go-Round In This Adorable Video

A video of a flock of playful lambs spinning on a merry-go-round has social media users saying "aww". Hairdresser Debbie Ellis of UK captured the video as the lambs hopped onto the merry-go-round in an empty playground and enjoyed themselves. The video comes amid a nationwide lockdown in the UK to contain the spread of coronavirus which has left streets and parks deserted.

According to Daily Mail, Debbie captured the footage in a field attached to her Preston home on April 2. The adorable video shows the lambs hopping onto the roundabout and having a great time spinning around on it.

"We have a field that belongs to us by our house and we let it to a guy who keeps sheep in there as a hobby," said Debbie Ellis, 52. "We have a roundabout there from when my kids were little, my youngest is now 15-years-old so it shows how long it's been there."

Talking about the lambs getting their daily exercise on the merry-go-round, she added: "I'm not sure how they have worked out how to do it but they look like they're having a great time."

On social media, people can't stop gushing over the video. "So cute," wrote one person on Facebook, where the video has been 'shared' over 18,000 times. "Love it!" said another.

