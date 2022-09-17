This Video Of Otters Holding Hands Is Spreading Love On The Internet

A video of otters holding hands while sleeping has gone viral

Did you know, that sea otters often hold hands while sleeping? Well, to prevent themselves from floating away in the swirling sea, otters usually sleep while holding hands. A video posted by Buitengebieden is going viral on the internet, the clip shows two sea otters holding each other's hands. The video will surely bring a huge smile to your face today.

Buitengebieden often posts pictures and videos of animals which act like stress busters. The recent video was posted a few hours ago and has already crossed 5,32,100 views, 25,600 likes, 2,884 retweets and several comments. Along with the video, the Twitter user wrote a simple yet apt caption, “Otters holding hands.”

Watch the video here:

Social media users are in love with this cute clip. A user wrote, “I've seen lots of pictures of otters holding hands but to see a video of them in the process just warmed my heart. From the sound of it they're in captivity but I hope it's for a good reason and they're being taken care of.” Another comment read, “They hold hands when they sleep do they don't drift apart. Gorgeous.” “Ahhh, my heart mellts, seeing these otters' hand and hand,” the third read.

In an old video, a one-day-old wild sea otter sleeping on its mother's belly went viral on social media. The 36-second clip first appeared on Reddit and shows a mommy sea otter and her newborn snuggled up as they float on crystal-clear water.

The baby otter looked perfectly comfortable in the warmth and safety.

Otters are carnivorous mammals belongs to the Lutrinae subfamily. Fish and invertebrates make up the diets of the 13 extant otter species, which are all semiaquatic, aquatic, or marine. Weasels, badgers, mink, and wolverines are all members of the Mustelidae family, which also includes weasels, badgers, mink, and wolverines.