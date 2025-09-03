Playboy Model Claims American Airlines Attendant Told Her To 'Button Up' Before Boarding Plane

In a viral social media rant, former Playboy Playmate Sara Blake Cheek has accused American Airlines of mistreating her over her outfit. The 34-year-old model and influencer, who boasts over 1.2 million Instagram followers, detailed the ordeal on X after a chaotic travel day on September 1. Ms Cheek was en route from an unspecified location to Atlanta when her flight was cancelled, rescheduled twice, and delayed. Already frustrated, she boarded wearing a black crop top exposing her midriff, a baggy yellow flannel shirt, leggings, high socks, and sneakers.

As she prepared to board, a flight attendant allegedly instructed her to "button up" her shirt, citing the airline's vague dress code. Ms Cheek, a platinum member of American Airlines' frequent flyer program, pointed out that other women in similar outfits weren't approached.

"The flight attendant on @AmericanAir told me I needed to button up my shirt before boarding my flight. I was unaware American Airlines had a dress code that said you can't wear athletic attire if you have big boobs," she posted on X, alongside photos of her ensemble.

This is the outfit @AmericanAir flight attendant said I needed to fix prior to boarding. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/iD6z50ckot — Sara Blake Cheek (@saracheeky1) September 1, 2025

American Airlines quickly responded to her posts, apologising for the "less than consistent and friendly service." The airline stated on X, "We have a deep culture of respect for both our customers and our team members, and we're sorry for anything less than consistent and friendly service. We're sharing this experience with crew leadership internally, and we'd like to have our specialist take a closer look if we can."

We have a deep culture of respect for both our customers and our team members, and we're sorry for anything less than consistent and friendly service. We're sharing this experience with crew leadership internally, and we'd like to have our specialist take a closer look if we can.… — americanair (@AmericanAir) August 31, 2025

The airline's official dress code, per the website, requires passengers to "dress appropriately; bare feet or offensive clothing aren't allowed," but lacks specifics on crop tops or athletic wear.

This isn't the first such controversy for airlines. In 2022, former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo claimed she was asked to cover up in skintight shorts and a crop top. More recently, in October 2024, two women accused Spirit Airlines of sexism for removing them over crop tops.